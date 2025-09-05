Be the broker: What should move into Shoppes at Forest Hills?

A prime retail space at Shoppes at Forest Hills is available for lease, and Trinity Partners wants your ideas on who should move in.

Located between Salons by JC and Melrose Market, and surrounded by upscale retailers like New York Butcher Shoppe, this newly renovated and rebranded shopping center is ready for a new tenant to make its mark.

The highlights



Ample parking for customers + staff

Tall ceilings and an open, inviting layout

Prime location on a heavily traveled corridor

Minutes from downtown and Forest Acres

The details



Address: 2710 Gervais St., Columbia, SC

Retail space: 3,145 sqft

Building size: 15,630 sqft

Contact: William Mills

What would you love to see here? With mixed-use zoning, this space could become a café, boutique, fitness studio, medical office, or specialty shop. Be the Broker and let us know.

Submit your ideas