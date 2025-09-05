Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate

Be the broker: What should move into Shoppes at Forest Hills?

Shoppes at Forest Hills sits in one of Columbia’s most desirable neighborhoods, close to the Forest Hills, Melrose Heights, and Heathwood communities.

September 5, 2025 • 
Germaine Foo
Sponsored by
A rendering of the retail space at Shoppes at Forest Hills.

This retail space comes with excellent signage opportunities.

Rendering by Seed Architecture

A prime retail space at Shoppes at Forest Hills is available for lease, and Trinity Partners wants your ideas on who should move in.

Located between Salons by JC and Melrose Market, and surrounded by upscale retailers like New York Butcher Shoppe, this newly renovated and rebranded shopping center is ready for a new tenant to make its mark.

The highlights

  • Ample parking for customers + staff
  • Tall ceilings and an open, inviting layout
  • Prime location on a heavily traveled corridor
  • Minutes from downtown and Forest Acres

The details

  • Address: 2710 Gervais St., Columbia, SC
  • Retail space: 3,145 sqft
  • Building size: 15,630 sqft
  • Contact: William Mills at Trinity Partners

What would you love to see here? With mixed-use zoning, this space could become a café, boutique, fitness studio, medical office, or specialty shop. Be the Broker and let us know.

Submit your ideas

