Real Estate

Be the Broker: What should move into this prime Main Street space?

The historic building that formerly housed Uptown Gifts needs a new tenant — so let us know your business ideas.

October 8, 2024 • 
Anne Weber
The exterior of the available retail space on Main Street.

What do you think should move in on Main Street?

Photo by Trinity Partners

Been dreaming of a new cafe, restaurant, or clothing shop downtown? Now’s your chance to weigh in on what moves in.

A premier retail space — located next to the Moxy Hotel, less than a block from the South Carolina State House, and steps away from numerous dining and entertainment options — is for lease via Trinity Partners. This Main Street property encompasses the entire first floor of a historic building (think: erected in the 1930s) and would be perfect for any boutique retail concept.

Psst... You may recognize the highly-visible space as the former home of Uptown Gifts, which moved to Five Points last July.

The details

  • Property type: Retail
  • Address: 1204 Main St., Columbia
  • Size: 2,274 sqft
  • Available for lease

Be the broker and weigh in on what you’d like to see in the available space below.

See the listing

