Be the broker: What would you like to see at Capitol Shopping Center

What would you like to see come to the shopping center across the street from the Meeting Street Artisan Market, D’s Wings, and Savage Craft Brewery?

December 4, 2023 
David Stringer
What would you like to see in this West Columbia area? | Graphic via CRP

Jin Jin Chinese Restaurant’s closure has left all retail spaces at Capitol Shopping Center in West Columbia vacant, but of course, the parking lot remains active.

The River District has seen significant growth over the past decade. This includes State Street renovations, the addition of Savage Craft Ale works, and the Brookland Development with 4West Apartments and retail spaces.

The shopping center’s parking lot now serves as a recommended spot for nearby restaurant diners and the Meeting Street Artisan Market, enhanced by added crosswalks for pedestrian safety. This is part of broader beautification efforts in the area.

With this prime real estate spot near the river and parking worries aside, what developments would you like to see? A new construction from the ground up or redevelopment of the strip mall? Be the broker and let us know what you’d like to see at this location.

