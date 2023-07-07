SUBSCRIBE
LS3P brings a new look to SLED’s Forensics Lab

The overall design incorporates extensive exterior glazing, letting in natural light at each level of the building.

July 7, 2023
A photo of the outside of the new South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Forensic Services Laboratory designed by LS3P.

SLED’s Chief Mark Keel calls the new lab a “milestone” for the state and says the space will empower the agency to increase employment and process a higher volume of evidence.

Photo provided by LS3P

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has a new state-of-the-art facility housing their Forensic Services Laboratory. The three-story building, designed by LS3P and specialty consultant MWL, is 120,000 sqft. and impressively personifies progressive civic architecture.

LS3P also provided interior design services and assisted with furniture selections for a cohesive, inspiring aesthetic throughout the building.

“As an architect, it’s immensely rewarding partnering with the SC Dept. of Administration and SLED, where the planning and design effort not only expands functional lab capacities and creates a high-quality workplace environment for the amazing men and women of SLED, but also contributes to safer communities throughout the state,” said David Anderson AIA LS3P, Senior Project Manager.

The Lab consists of multiple forensic disciplines, including:

  • Firearms (with indoor firing range/ballistics testing)
  • DNA casework
  • Computer Crimes
  • Toxicology
  • And additional specialties that support investigations and other law enforcement agencies across the state.
