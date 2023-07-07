LS3P brings a new look to SLED’s Forensics Lab

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has a new state-of-the-art facility housing their Forensic Services Laboratory. The three-story building, designed by LS3P and specialty consultant MWL, is 120,000 sqft. and impressively personifies progressive civic architecture.

LS3P also provided interior design services and assisted with furniture selections for a cohesive, inspiring aesthetic throughout the building.

“As an architect, it’s immensely rewarding partnering with the SC Dept. of Administration and SLED, where the planning and design effort not only expands functional lab capacities and creates a high-quality workplace environment for the amazing men and women of SLED, but also contributes to safer communities throughout the state,” said David Anderson AIA LS3P, Senior Project Manager.

The Lab consists of multiple forensic disciplines, including:



Firearms (with indoor firing range/ballistics testing)

DNA casework

Computer Crimes

Toxicology

And additional specialties that support investigations and other law enforcement agencies across the state.

