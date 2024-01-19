Summer rentals on Lake Murray

Feeling cooped up in this cold weather?

We’ve noticed that ideal summer rental spots in the Midlands are filling up fast. Dust off your rod and reel – here are five prime spots on Lake Murray, one of the country’s top fishing lakes .

Sleeps 16+, 6 bedrooms, 11 beds, 6 bathrooms

~$810/night

Slide into summer with this recently remodeled lake house and bring your friends along.

This rental is great for group retreats. | Photo via AirBnB

16+ guests, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths

~$710/night

This luxurious lake house has big lake views and is ideal for group retreats.

10 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths

~355/night

Four kayaks and a paddle boat are provided with this lake front rental.

5 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath

~$255/night

Located on ~1 acre on Lake Murray near the dam, be sure to ask about a boat tour.

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bath

~150/night

New, stylish cottage on Lake Murray, offering serenity in the quiet cove near Buffalo Creek with private dock access.

Whether it’s a weekend retreat or a weekslong vacation, these rentals in Cola’s backyard are ideal for spending time on the water.