Real Estate

Uniquely Columbia short term rentals

The CB90 rental properties and The Hangar Lofts offer uniquely Columbia options for short term rentals and are ideal for Gamecock weekends.

July 17, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Welcome Home.png

The CB90 House will make you feel like home with its outdoor bar and fire pit.

Photo via CB90

Gear up, townies. Move-in date for USC students is one month away and the University is expecting its largest freshman class in history. Parents need somewhere to stay while they’re in town and short-term homestays are becoming more popular.

As one parent put it in his review of the Hangar Lofts Hotel, “I travel to Columbia monthly for business and to visit my daughter at USC. I stay at the Hangers every trip. It’s like my home away from home! Joab and his team do a great job.”

Here are a few uniquely Cola short-term rentals that are likely to book up this fall.

Cocksby902.png

Don’t get too busy on the putting greens and miss the football game.

Photo via CB90

CB90 Residences

CB90 aka Cocks by 90 offers three residences with unbeatable Gamecock experiences, ideal for Family Weekend when Akron comes to town on Saturday, Sept. 21, or highlighted games against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 2.

  • CB90 Condo | This two-bedroom spot is located downtown in a converted school building. It’s only a few minutes from campus and is walking distance to spots like The Devine Cinnamon Roll Deli and Piecewise Coffee.
  • CB90 Cottage | Conveniently located in the Rosewood neighborhood, the kids and their friends might want to come hang out with you and play on the newly-installed putting green out back.
  • CB90 House | Located just two miles from Williams-Brice Stadium, this three-bedroom home has an outdoor bar + a golf cart to get you around.
hangar.png

A view from the loft in the 007 Suite in The Hangar Hotel.

Photo by The Hangar Hotel

Hangar Loft Hotel

With 15 different options with creative names like “Buckle Inn” and the “007 Bond Suite,” you might recognize some of these spots from its features on HGTV. These are conveniently located in the Rosewood neighborhood near Williams-Brice Stadium and a short walk from Hunter Gatherer Brewery at Owen’s Field Airport.

Owner and designer Joab Dick was inspired by the nearby airport when he created these Mid-Century modern loft-style rentals.

Pro tip: Stop by Re-Find located next door to find some cool antiques while you visit.

