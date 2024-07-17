Uniquely Columbia short term rentals

Gear up, townies. Move-in date for USC students is one month away and the University is expecting its largest freshman class in history. Parents need somewhere to stay while they’re in town and short-term homestays are becoming more popular.

As one parent put it in his review of the Hangar Lofts Hotel , “I travel to Columbia monthly for business and to visit my daughter at USC. I stay at the Hangers every trip. It’s like my home away from home! Joab and his team do a great job.”

Here are a few uniquely Cola short-term rentals that are likely to book up this fall.

Don’t get too busy on the putting greens and miss the football game. Photo via CB90

CB90 Residences

CB90 aka Cocks by 90 offers three residences with unbeatable Gamecock experiences, ideal for Family Weekend when Akron comes to town on Saturday, Sept. 21, or highlighted games against Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 2.



A view from the loft in the 007 Suite in The Hangar Hotel. Photo by The Hangar Hotel

Hangar Loft Hotel

With 15 different options with creative names like “Buckle Inn” and the “007 Bond Suite,” you might recognize some of these spots from its features on HGTV. These are conveniently located in the Rosewood neighborhood near Williams-Brice Stadium and a short walk from Hunter Gatherer Brewery at Owen’s Field Airport.

Owner and designer Joab Dick was inspired by the nearby airport when he created these Mid-Century modern loft-style rentals.

Pro tip: Stop by Re-Find located next door to find some cool antiques while you visit.