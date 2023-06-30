Reintroducing Columbia to the historic Chestnut Cottage

In 2021, we did a series called “Cola Cribs” where we explored the inside of several unique homes in the Midlands, including the Chestnut Cottage Bed & Breakfast. Located at 1718 Hampton St. — just a one-minute car ride from the Hampton Street Garage — the bed and breakfast hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening under new ownership last week with the City of Columbia.

Fun fact: the 1850s property is the only locally owned and operated bed and breakfast in town and is listed in the National Historic Registry.

The 19th-century property offers guests five rooms, soon to be six, each with a unique design and charm. Oh, and every room reservation includes a rotating, seasonal breakfast menu that is freshly made every morning.

Explore the historic property for yourself + book a staycation or private event.