SUBSCRIBE
Business  Retail

Wingard’s Market named Small Business of the Year

Wingard’s Market was named Small Business of the Year by the Lexington County chamber of commerce for the work they do selling local products and giving back to the community.

August 28, 2023 • 
David Stringer
IMG_3526.JPG

The greenhouse at Wingard’s Market is filled with indoor plants to brighten your home. | Photo by COLAtoday

Wingard’s Market, a family-owned Garden Center in Lexington, was honored as the Small Business of the Year by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor’s Center last week.

Established in 1968, Wingard’s has been an area staple, not just for its plants but its efforts to give back to the community. The business sponsors local initiatives like Mission Lexington and the Lexington County Museum gala, and collaborates with Habitat for Humanity.

In recent years, Wingard’s has expanded its team to nearly 40 members and now offers much more than plants. Shop local at its Gift Shoppe, Produce Market, and Greenhouse. The latest addition, a Backyard Nature Center, is spearheaded by the owner’s son, Zach Steinhauser.

Zach, also the owner of Carolina Safari Company, educates the community about local wildlife and conservation through his documentary film, “Purple Haze: A Conservation Film,” and seasonal Purple Martin cruises to Bomb Island that always sell out.

More from COLAtoday
boho pizza and brew
Business
BOHO Pizza and Brew, a new community restaurant, is coming soon to Lexington.
August 21, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC State House
Business
Some of the fastest-growing companies in Columbia
August 15, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Rendering.jpeg
City
From $287 million in 2022 to $2.37 billion in 2023, economic growth in Richland County has skyrocketed
August 11, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Finlay Park
City
Local construction company awarded the construction bid for The Finlay Park Revitalization Project
August 3, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson