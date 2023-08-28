Wingard’s Market named Small Business of the Year

Wingard’s Market, a family-owned Garden Center in Lexington, was honored as the Small Business of the Year by the Lexington Chamber and Visitor’s Center last week.

Established in 1968, Wingard’s has been an area staple, not just for its plants but its efforts to give back to the community. The business sponsors local initiatives like Mission Lexington and the Lexington County Museum gala, and collaborates with Habitat for Humanity.

In recent years, Wingard’s has expanded its team to nearly 40 members and now offers much more than plants. Shop local at its Gift Shoppe, Produce Market, and Greenhouse. The latest addition, a Backyard Nature Center, is spearheaded by the owner’s son, Zach Steinhauser.

Zach, also the owner of Carolina Safari Company, educates the community about local wildlife and conservation through his documentary film, “Purple Haze: A Conservation Film,” and seasonal Purple Martin cruises to Bomb Island that always sell out.