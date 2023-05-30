Say “Bonjour” to this Gamecocks Travel Package

The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team is tipping off their next season in historic fashion, with an opening season game against Notre Dame in Paris.
FAMS, here’s your chance to tag along. Complete Sports Management is offering a $1,000 VIP package that includes:
- Exclusive team interactions and a game ticket
- Accommodations at a special rate at the Castille Paris Hotel
- Seine River dinner cruise with the team
- Brunch with the Gamecocks
- Watch an open practice
- Transportation to and from each location to the FAMS hotel
While the exact schedule is still being finalized, FAMS can purchase the VIP Package by June 23 (use password Paris2023). À bientôt Paris.