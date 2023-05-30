Say “Bonjour” to this Gamecocks Travel Package

The Gamecocks Women’s Basketball team is tipping off their next season in historic fashion, with an opening season game against Notre Dame in Paris.

FAMS, here’s your chance to tag along. Complete Sports Management is offering a $1,000 VIP package that includes:



Exclusive team interactions and a game ticket

Accommodations at a special rate at the Castille Paris Hotel

Seine River dinner cruise with the team

Brunch with the Gamecocks

Watch an open practice

Transportation to and from each location to the FAMS hotel