Help name this new beer from Steel Hands Brewing

Soda Citizens are getting a say in Steel Hands Brewing’s new creamsicle juicy hazy beer. Help us name the new beer and enjoy a free luau this weekend.

June 20, 2023 • 
Samantha RobertsonDavid Stringer
Steel Hands new creamsicle IPA

We need your help to name Steel Hands Brewing’s new creamsicle juicy hazy beer.

Photo provided by Steel Hands Brewing

Table of Contents
How it works
Event details

Steel Hands Brewing is bringing Hawaiian vibes to Cola on Saturday, June 24, and needs your help giving a special name to the new creamsicle juicy hazy beer.

It’s big on flavor, and a great brew for a summer afternoon.

How it works

Drop your name ideas in the comments on this Instagram post and we’ll work with the Steel Hands crew to pick the top four.

On Thursday, we’ll announce the final four names where you’ll be able to vote. While you wait to see if your name was chosen, dig into your closet for your finest Hawaiian attire and start practicing for the flamingo toss competition.

Event details

Hawaiian attire is strongly advised. Sip on the new creamsicle juicy hazy beer all day + sign up for the Hawaiian shirt contest at the bar. Enjoy games (including pineapple bowling) and live music.

The best part? The event is free.

