Help name this new beer from Steel Hands Brewing

Steel Hands Brewing is bringing Hawaiian vibes to Cola on Saturday, June 24, and needs your help giving a special name to the new creamsicle juicy hazy beer.

It’s big on flavor, and a great brew for a summer afternoon.

How it works

Drop your name ideas in the comments on this Instagram post and we’ll work with the Steel Hands crew to pick the top four.

On Thursday, we’ll announce the final four names where you’ll be able to vote. While you wait to see if your name was chosen, dig into your closet for your finest Hawaiian attire and start practicing for the flamingo toss competition.

Event details

Hawaiian attire is strongly advised. Sip on the new creamsicle juicy hazy beer all day + sign up for the Hawaiian shirt contest at the bar. Enjoy games (including pineapple bowling) and live music.

The best part? The event is free.

