After a thrilling season, Charlotte FC is ready to keep the party going. The Crown has earned their spot in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, and tickets for match two in the best-of-three series are now on sale.

Hit the road to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC (~1.5 hours from downtown) to watch the team take on Orlando City on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m.

Fun fact: This marks The Crown’s second postseason appearance since joining MLS three years ago.

Snag tickets