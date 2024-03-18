Four Palmetto State teams make the NCAA Tournament

Dust off your dancing shoes — For the first time since 2017, both the Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball teams are headed to the NCAA tournament after a historic regular season from both programs.

The Palmetto State is well represented this year with Clemson, Presbyterian, Carolina, and College of Charleston all participating in post season NCAA tournament play. Fill out your brackets.

Looking forward

Up next for Carolina:



The No. 1 seed Gamecock Women’s Basketball team will face off against

The No. 6 seed Gamecock Men’s Basketball team is headed to Pittsburgh where they’ll take on No. 11 seed Oregon Ducks in the Midwest Region region on Thursday. Secure your seats

Up next for Clemson:



Up next for College of Charleston:



After clinching the CAA Championship in thrilling fashion, the No. 13 seed Cougars (MBB) will take on No. 4 Alabama in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, WA on March 22. Secure your seats

Up next for Presbyterian:



Presbyterian (WBB) will face off against Sacred Heart for the chance to take on the No. 1 seed Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Looking back

We’ve collaborated with our friends at GVLtoday and CHStoday to create an interactive timeline highlighting the most memorable NCAA Tournament appearances.

Rediscover bits of basketball history and reminisce about past tournaments featuring Gamecock legends like Judge Casey Manning and NBA great Alex English.