Sports

Four Palmetto State teams make the NCAA Tournament

The No. 1 seed Gamecocks (WBB) team will take on Presbyterian or Sacred Heart in the first round while the men’s team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on Oregon as the No. 6 seed.

March 17, 2024 • 
David Stringer
An aerial image of a basketball court with players and fans in the stands.

The first round of the NCAA Tournament tips off Thursday, March 21. The second round begins Saturday, March 23. | Photo by @CLTtoday

Dust off your dancing shoes — For the first time since 2017, both the Gamecock men’s and women’s basketball teams are headed to the NCAA tournament after a historic regular season from both programs.

The Palmetto State is well represented this year with Clemson, Presbyterian, Carolina, and College of Charleston all participating in post season NCAA tournament play. Fill out your brackets.

Looking forward

Up next for Carolina:

  • The No. 1 seed Gamecock Women’s Basketball team will face off against the winner of Presbyterian or Sacred Heart at Colonial Life Arena.
  • The No. 6 seed Gamecock Men’s Basketball team is headed to Pittsburgh where they’ll take on No. 11 seed Oregon Ducks in the Midwest Region region on Thursday. Secure your seats.

Up next for Clemson:

  • After finishing fifth in the ACC, the No. 6 seed Tigers (MBB) will face off against No. 11 New Mexico in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament in Memphis, TN on Friday, March 22. Secure your seats.

Up next for College of Charleston:

  • After clinching the CAA Championship in thrilling fashion, the No. 13 seed Cougars (MBB) will take on No. 4 Alabama in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament in Spokane, WA on March 22. Secure your seats.

Up next for Presbyterian:

  • Presbyterian (WBB) will face off against Sacred Heart for the chance to take on the No. 1 seed Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena.

Looking back

    We’ve collaborated with our friends at GVLtoday and CHStoday to create an interactive timeline highlighting the most memorable NCAA Tournament appearances.

    Rediscover bits of basketball history and reminisce about past tournaments featuring Gamecock legends like Judge Casey Manning and NBA great Alex English.

