Sports

Gamecocks unveil challenging 2024 football schedule

October brings matchups against Ole Miss, Alabama, and Oklahoma marking one of the most challenging stretches of games in all of college football.

December 14, 2023 • 
David Stringer
gamecock football

It’s hard to beat an afternoon in Williams-Brice in the fall. | Photo by @jacobskateslakai

Challenge accepted. Time to plan for fall 2024: The Gamecocks’ football schedule is set with a season filled with high-profile games at home and on the road. Let’s take a quick look at the rundown of what to expect and what the pundits are saying.

Home games highlights

  • The Gamecocks kick off the 2024 season at Williams-Brice Stadium against Old Dominion on Saturday, Aug. 31, marking their first-ever matchup.
  • Key home games include the LSU Tigers visiting on Saturday, Sept. 14 for the first time since 2008 along with Ole Miss (Saturday, Oct. 5), Texas A&M (Saturday, Nov. 2), and Missouri (Saturday, Nov. 16).
  • The team also hosts Akron (Saturday, Sept. 21) and Wofford (Saturday, Nov. 23), with the Wofford game featuring Senior Night + a “Salute the Troops” halftime tribute.

Top road games

  • A challenging early away game at Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 7, opens SEC play, with the Gamecocks leading the all-time series 20-14-1
  • The Gamecocks face Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 12, a team they haven’t visited since 2009, with Alabama leading the series 13-3
  • A historic first meeting with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 19, as Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2024
  • The season concludes with the Palmetto Bowl rivalry against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 30, a return match after USC’s victory at Memorial Stadium in 2022

Incoming players to watch

What are the pundits saying?

  • “October is brutal for the Gamecocks as they play three top-12 teams... and two of those games (Alabama and Oklahoma) are on the road.” — Garnet and Cocky
  • “I found South Carolina’s to be treacherous,” Paul Finebaum said. “They have a home game on Oct. 5 against Ole Miss, and then they get to go to Alabama the next week. And after they recover from that, they go to Norman, Oklahoma. That’s brutal.”
