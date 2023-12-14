Gamecocks unveil challenging 2024 football schedule

Challenge accepted. Time to plan for fall 2024: The Gamecocks’ football schedule is set with a season filled with high-profile games at home and on the road. Let’s take a quick look at the rundown of what to expect and what the pundits are saying.
Home games highlights
- The Gamecocks kick off the 2024 season at Williams-Brice Stadium against Old Dominion on Saturday, Aug. 31, marking their first-ever matchup.
- Key home games include the LSU Tigers visiting on Saturday, Sept. 14 for the first time since 2008 along with Ole Miss (Saturday, Oct. 5), Texas A&M (Saturday, Nov. 2), and Missouri (Saturday, Nov. 16).
- The team also hosts Akron (Saturday, Sept. 21) and Wofford (Saturday, Nov. 23), with the Wofford game featuring Senior Night + a “Salute the Troops” halftime tribute.
Top road games
- A challenging early away game at Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 7, opens SEC play, with the Gamecocks leading the all-time series 20-14-1
- The Gamecocks face Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 12, a team they haven’t visited since 2009, with Alabama leading the series 13-3
- A historic first meeting with the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, Oct. 19, as Oklahoma joins the SEC in 2024
- The season concludes with the Palmetto Bowl rivalry against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 30, a return match after USC’s victory at Memorial Stadium in 2022
Incoming players to watch
- Jayden McGowan, a receiver from Vanderbilt, returns to his home state with impressive stats.
- Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, a star running back from Arkansas, promises to boost the ground game.
- Oscar Adaway III from North Texas adds depth to the running back position.
- Defensive addition DeAndre Jules from Pitt bulks up the defensive line.
What are the pundits saying?
- “October is brutal for the Gamecocks as they play three top-12 teams... and two of those games (Alabama and Oklahoma) are on the road.” — Garnet and Cocky
- “I found South Carolina’s to be treacherous,” Paul Finebaum said. “They have a home game on Oct. 5 against Ole Miss, and then they get to go to Alabama the next week. And after they recover from that, they go to Norman, Oklahoma. That’s brutal.”