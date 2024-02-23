Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United will play at Williams-Brice Stadium as part of the Rivals in Red Tour

Under a Carolina sky, Liverpool F.C. + Manchester United will face off at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, August 3, as part of the Rivals in Red Tour, presented by TEG Sport.

Fun fact: United is a winner of a record 20 league titles and have won every major trophy in England and Europe. According to a press release from Experience Columbia, the team also holds the record for the largest crowd at a soccer match in US history — 109,318 fans during a 2014 match against Real Madrid. To put that into perspective, Williams-Brice can hold ~80,000 fans.

Any Liverpool fans? This will be the team’s first time playing in the USA in five years + the club has won 19 domestic league titles, eight FA Cups, and six European Cups. They also finished inside the Premier League’s top four each season since 2016-2017 season and won the league during the 2019-2020 season.

Regardless of who you pull for — This historic soccer match marks one of the biggest international sporting events in the state’s history and is made possible with the support of Experience Columbia SC.

“Experience Columbia SC Sports is honored to be ‘The Official Destination Partner’ of this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Scott Powers, executive director of Experience Columbia SC Sports. “When approached with the opportunity to assist TEG Sports and the University of South Carolina with bringing this match to Columbia, it was an immediate yes for me.”

Pre-sale tickets are available beginning today at 9 a.m., with general public sales opening tomorrow.