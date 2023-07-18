Quick history of Williams-Brice Stadium and season recap for the Gamecocks

The Gamecocks, led by coach Shane Beamer, will kick off their 2023 season on September 2 (less than 50 days, if you’re counting). They had an 8-5 season last year, with notable victories over top-15 teams like Kentucky, Tennessee, and Clemson. They also defeated Texas A&M for the first time + ended the season ranked 23rd nationally.

Seven of the team’s 12 games will be played at Williams-Brice Stadium, which is set for its 89th year of Gamecock football.

“A structure forged from concrete and time” — Williams-Brice Stadium, originally known as Carolina Municipal Stadium, was constructed in 1934 and was completed during the Great Depression, thanks to federal Works Progress Administration (WPA) funds. It started with a seating capacity of 17,600 but, over the years, various renovations transformed it into its current form.

Timeline

During the 1940s + 1950s, endzone seating was added, giving the stadium its bowl shape

Renovations in the early 1970s, funded by an inheritance from Martha Williams-Brice, added over 14,000 seats, an Astroturf playing surface, and a west upper deck.

The stadium’s name was officially changed to Williams-Brice Stadium on September 9, 1972, to honor Martha Williams-Brice, whose family operated the Williams Furniture Company in Sumter

The addition of an east upper deck in 1982 raised the capacity to 72,400, and the construction of the Kay and Eddie Floyd Building, suites, clubs, and a new press box in the 1990s

A state-of-the-art, $6.5 million videoboard was installed in 2012

The Stadium Project aims to develop 800 acres near Williams-Brice Stadium and update the home of the Gamecocks football team. | Graphic via Gamecocks Online

The renovations don’t stop there — last season, the Gamecocks debuted their new LED lights during “Sandstorm” + announced last February the Stadium Project to modernize Williams-Brice. The goal is to develop 800 acres near the Congaree River and 17 acres around Colonial Life Arena.