Soda City FC forms alliance to expand soccer in the Midlands

The Columbia SC Professional Soccer Alliance is working towards elevating soccer in the Midlands by introducing professional teams and expanding opportunities.

August 26, 2024
Soda City FC players boost the national championship trophy.

Soccer is having a moment in the Midlands, with the recent Rivals in Red game drawing thousands of fans to Columbia. Now, the stage is set for continued growth with the formation of the Columbia SC Professional Soccer Alliance (Alliance).

Soda City FC, Columbia’s semi-professional soccer team and recent UPSL National Champions, has established the Alliance. Led by soccer executive Mark Washo, the Alliance looks to grow soccer culture in the Midlands by improving local facilities, expanding opportunities for players, and bringing professional soccer to the area.

The Alliance signed a letter of intent to introduce a Women’s Premier Soccer League team in Spring 2026. It also plans to explore men’s professional soccer and support youth development programs, making the sport more accessible in the community.

