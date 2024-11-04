South Carolina Gamecocks Women’s Basketball: 2024-25 season preview

Confetti and celebrations capped off 2023 for the South Carolina Gamecock Women’s Basketball team. So the top question entering 2024 is: Can we do it again? The new season has already tipped off, so here’s what you need to know about the best team in the country.

The team

Head coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks enter the season ranked No. 1. The team looks different without star center Kamilla Cardoso, but fans will recognize returning starters from the championship lineup, like senior guards Bree Hall and Te-Hina Paopao + junior forward Chloe Kitts. We’re also excited to see sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley, who racked up 24 points and seven steals against Clayton State in the preseason.

The schedule

The Gamecocks have the third toughest schedule in women’s basketball, meaning the longstanding winning streak will be tested and fans should prepare accordingly. Keep these home games on your radar.



Sunday, Nov. 10 vs. NC State (No. 10)

Thursday, Nov. 28 vs. Iowa State (No. 8)

Thursday, Dec. 5 vs. Duke (No. 11)

Sunday, Jan. 12 vs. Texas (No. 4)

Sunday, Jan. 19 vs. Oklahoma (No. 10)

Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. LSU (No. 7)

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. UConn (No. 2)

Sunday, March 2 vs. Kentucky (No. 22)

With season tickets sold out for the first time in university history, we’re expecting Colonial Life Arena to be extra loud.