Summer baseball forecast

It’s time for the three Bs: brats, beer, and baseball. This summer’s season is packed full of games and events. From fun initiatives like Copa de la Diversión to drink deals, the summer is just heating up for the Fireflies.

About the team

Professional baseball in Soda City dates back to 1892 and minor league baseball dates back to 1982, with the Capital City Bombers. When the Bombers moved from Columbia to Greenville in 2004, Columbia was without a minor league team until the Savannah Sand Knats relocated to the area in 2016 and rebranded to the Fireflies. Currently, the Fireflies play at Segra Park, which can host ~9,000 people.

Upcoming games

On Tuesday, July 4 we hit the road to take on the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 p.m. Catch the game on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Or, head to the pitch for Fireworks with the Phil, the annual patriotic concert in with the South Caroline Philharmonic. Tickets are just $10 and gates open at 6:30 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will conclude with a firework around 9:15 p.m.

Or catch one of these upcoming home games:



Check out the rest of the schedule.

Feeling the team spirit? Visit our guide to local sports teams.

