SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Sports

Vote for your fave Fireflies t-shirt design

What shirt do you want to wear as you root, root, root for the home team?

May 19, 2023 • 
Columbia FirefliesMichaela Leung
Sponsored by
COLA-FFShirt-Vote-Feature.jpg

Which design is your favorite?

Photo by the COLAtoday team

Table of Contents
Take a look at the options:
Poll:

It’s time to let your choice be heard, COLA. The Columbia Fireflies are working on a new t-shirt and need your help (yep, you) deciding what the final design will be.

There are four designs to choose from, and you get to pick your favorite. The best part: You’ll have a chance to get the winning t-shirt for free at the game on Friday, June 30 — the first 1,000 fans in attendance will score a shirt.

Take a look at the options:

A slideshow of potential t-shirt designs for Columbia Fireflies.

Fans can pick between four potential designs.

Photo by COLAtoday team

A. An Indiana Jones-inspired t-shirt features Mason (our favorite mascot next to Cocky) and is perfect for adventures.
B. This Spider-Man themed t-shirt has our Soda City senses tingling.
C. This Patagonia-themed t-shirt pays homage to our city, repping the Columbia flag.
D. Every game is a celebration, so this vibrant t-shirt features the beloved Fireflies glow and the SC Palmetto tree.

Head to our online poll to cast your vote now through Monday, May 29. A winner will be announced on June 1.

Poll:

Which design should the Fireflies choose? Vote for your favorite.*

More from COLAtoday
An artist on stage while the crowd enjoys a performance during the Nashville Nights summer concert series at Steel Hands Brewing.
Sponsored
🎶 Experience Nashville songwriters right here in Cola
Sponsored by
A Carolina Crate box from Lowes Foods being carried on a man's shoulder through a field of crops
Sponsored
Support local by eating local with this subscription box
Sponsored by
Local fruits and vegetables gathered around a Lowes Foods Carolina Crate subscription box
Sponsored
How to eat fresh and local this summer
Sponsored by
Town Theatre musical
Sponsored
One musical, 65 actors, 24 hours
Sponsored by