Vote for your fave Fireflies t-shirt design

It’s time to let your choice be heard, COLA. The Columbia Fireflies are working on a new t-shirt and need your help (yep, you) deciding what the final design will be.

There are four designs to choose from, and you get to pick your favorite. The best part: You’ll have a chance to get the winning t-shirt for free at the game on Friday, June 30 — the first 1,000 fans in attendance will score a shirt.

Take a look at the options:

Fans can pick between four potential designs. Photo by COLAtoday team

A. An Indiana Jones-inspired t-shirt features Mason (our favorite mascot next to Cocky) and is perfect for adventures.

B. This Spider-Man themed t-shirt has our Soda City senses tingling.

C. This Patagonia-themed t-shirt pays homage to our city, repping the Columbia flag.

D. Every game is a celebration, so this vibrant t-shirt features the beloved Fireflies glow and the SC Palmetto tree.

Head to our online poll to cast your vote now through Monday, May 29. A winner will be announced on June 1.

Poll:

Which design should the Fireflies choose? Vote for your favorite.*