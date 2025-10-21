Stay healthy this fall: 5 simple tips to keep you feeling your best

Fall is here — leaves are turning, pumpkin-flavored everything is back, and cold and flu season is creeping in.

While there’s no magic shield against seasonal sickness, a few simple habits can help you stay healthy and enjoy all the cozy perks of autumn.

Wash your hands often

Germs spread quickly during cold and flu season, especially in schools, workplaces, and public spaces. Frequent handwashing with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds is one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect yourself and others from illness.

Stay active

Physical activity doesn’t have to be intense to be effective. Even a short daily walk outdoors can strengthen your immune system, improve circulation, and boost your mood — helping you feel healthier and more energized this fall.

Eat seasonally

Fall produce like squash, apples, pumpkins, and leafy greens are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support immune function. Incorporating seasonal fruits and vegetables into your meals can help your body fight off illness naturally.

Prioritize rest

Quality sleep is essential for immune health. During deep sleep, your body repairs itself, produces infection-fighting cells, and restores energy. Aim for seven–nine hours per night to stay resilient against cold and flu season.

Consider supplements wisely

While a balanced diet is your first line of defense, certain vitamins and supplements may help support your immune system during cold and flu season. Vitamin D, vitamin C, and zinc are commonly discussed for their potential roles in immune function.

