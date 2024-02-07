Food

Where to order local game-day grub or catch the Super Bowl live around Columbia

With the Super Bowl kicking off on Sun., Feb. 11, we want to make sure your nails won’t be the only thing you’re biting as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers duke it out on the field.

February 7, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Order 12 dry rub wings from Home Team BBQ | Photo by @hometeambbqcola

Grab local game day grub

Whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the 49ers, pull up the lever on your recliner or get the gang together and preorder from these four places to enjoy local grub for the Super Bowl.

Home Team, 700 Harden St., Columbia

  • Take a look at Home Team’s catering options. The Family Style Combinations serve 10 guests or more and Boxed Meals are made to serve 20 guests or more. Pro tip: If you want to be the hostess of the mostess, you can look into full-service catering, made to serve a minimum of 50 guests.

Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4952 Sunset Blvd., Lexington

  • Take a look at the full catering menu, but for a football game, the Tailgate Menu may fit your needs for hosting the Super Bowl. Tailgate packages range from ~$35 to ~$130 and feature fried catfish, BBQ, smoked chicken, and sides.

Lowes Foods, 4711 Forest Dr., Columbia + 5222 Sunset Blvd., Lexington + 2440 Augusta Hwy., Lexington

  • Create the perfect grazing table with a variety of trays — including veggie, sandwich, dessert, meat + cheese or fresh-fried boxes of chicken.

CITY GRIT

  • Preorder Super Bowl Party Wings & Things package for pickup this Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The package is designed for 6-8 people and includes: two dozen jumbo chicken wings, a trio of sauces, ranch dressing, pimiento cheese, hummus, green tehina, whipped feta, crudités, crostini, chocolate espresso brownies, and chocolate chunk cookies. Limited quantities are available and cost $110.
marketonmaincolasc_108025655_1374764819380195_7091018505366809289_n

Watch the big game on a big screen at Market on Main’s patio | @marketonmaincolasc

Want to go out for the game instead? City Editors Sam and David recommend these three local spots, featuring viewing parties, numerous screens, good food, and cold beers on tap.

Publick House, 2307 Devine St., Columbia

Market on Main, 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub, 621 Gadsden St., Columbia

