Where to order local game-day grub or catch the Super Bowl live around Columbia

Whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or the 49ers, pull up the lever on your recliner or get the gang together and preorder from these four places to enjoy local grub for the Super Bowl.

Grab local game day grub

Home Team, 700 Harden St., Columbia



Take a look at Home Team’s catering options Pro tip: If you want to be the hostess of the mostess, you can look into full-service catering, made to serve a minimum of 50 guests.

Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ, 4952 Sunset Blvd., Lexington



Take a look at the full catering menu Tailgate Menu

Lowes Foods, 4711 Forest Dr., Columbia + 5222 Sunset Blvd., Lexington + 2440 Augusta Hwy., Lexington



Create the perfect grazing table with a variety of trays — including veggie, sandwich, dessert, meat + cheese or fresh-fried boxes of chicken.

CITY GRIT

Watch the big game on a big screen at Market on Main’s patio | @marketonmaincolasc

Want to go out for the game instead? City Editors Sam and David recommend these three local spots, featuring viewing parties, numerous screens, good food, and cold beers on tap.

Publick House, 2307 Devine St., Columbia

Market on Main, 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Thirsty Fellow Pizzeria and Pub, 621 Gadsden St., Columbia