Don we now our worst apparel

Enter our tacky holiday sweater contest 🏆
It’s that time of the year: Tacky sweater party season. We already got into the holiday spirits at our work retreat last week. (Also, this is a no judgement zone.)
But busting out the ugly sweaters, elf hats + ho ho ho gold chains had us feeling like we needed to have a tacky sweater competition of our own in Cola.
Here’s how to play:
- Find a tacky sweater. Dig through Grandma’s closet, search the racks of 6+ nearby Goodwill stores, or if you have time to wait on shipping, order from Tipsy Elves.
- Attend a tacky sweater party. (If you’ve already been to one this month, move on to step 3.) Convince your co-worker to have one, or host yourself – or head to Tacos, Tequila and Tacky Sweaters tonight, Ugly Sweater Party + Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Competition on Friday, or CJ’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party on Saturday.
- Take pictures. No, what happens at the tacky sweater party doesn’t stay at the tacky sweater party. Bonus points for gifs + Boomerangs.
- Share your photos with us. Post on Instagram and tag @COLAtoday or use the hashtag #COLAtoday, post to our Facebook wall, Tweet at us, or email us your photo. We’ll start the voting process next week.
- Win a cool prize. Including two COLAtoday t-shirts and some other fun swag.
The holidays can be stressful, but this is your opportunity to let loose + enjoy the most wonderful time of the year – with excessive amounts of blinking light necklaces and the most heinous patterns of reindeers, snowflakes + winter floras.
Tis the season to be tacky,
–Sam
