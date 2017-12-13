Don we now our worst apparel

Enter our tacky holiday sweater contest 🏆

It’s that time of the year: Tacky sweater party season. We already got into the holiday spirits at our work retreat last week. (Also, this is a no judgement zone.)

But busting out the ugly sweaters, elf hats + ho ho ho gold chains had us feeling like we needed to have a tacky sweater competition of our own in Cola.

Here’s how to play:



The holidays can be stressful, but this is your opportunity to let loose + enjoy the most wonderful time of the year – with excessive amounts of blinking light necklaces and the most heinous patterns of reindeers, snowflakes + winter floras.

Tis the season to be tacky,

–Sam

Want to see your event in our newsletter? Head over to the Events Page and let us help you spread the word.

