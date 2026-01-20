Take a look at Black Dog Pizza

Rumors of pizza’s decline hit the news cycle at the start of the year, but here in Columbia, a handful of new openings tell a different story.

Black Dog Pizza is one of them, opening downtown in the former spot occupied by The Woody with a Neo-Neapolitan approach. The pizzas lean on the classic Neapolitan technique — airy dough, charred edges, and simple toppings — but with a sturdier crust that works better for slices, sharing, and takeout.

The new restaurant comes from the same group behind Hendrix (its upstairs neighbor), Jake’s, and No Name Deli, adding another dining option on the north end of Main Street. The menu also includes sandwiches, salads, and small plates, along with a full bar with cocktails, beer, and wine.

Black Dog Pizza is expected to open in late January, and its hours will be Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Stay tuned for the exact date.