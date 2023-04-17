The Camden Burials are set to take place this weekend in Camden, SC

Revolutionary War soldiers will be laid to rest in Camden, SC this weekend, with The Camden Burials procession beginning this Thursday.

The South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology (SCIAA) and the South Carolina Battleground Preservation Trust have been meticulously working to excavate 14 historic grave sites since 2022, but have been uncovering The Battle of Camden’s history since the early 2000s.

The remains of the Revolutionary War soldiers will begin their journey back to Camden to be buried and honored. See the schedule of events for The Camden Burials that are open and free to the public. Can’t make it in person? Watch the live streams.

Each soldier will be transported in hand-made coffins, created by a woodworker in Camden and draped with the flag of each soldier’s service. Locals are invited to honor these men as the procession moves down Main Street in Columbia to the State House.

The procession will proceed to Fort Jackson, where today’s Army will pay their respects before passing schools located en route between Fort Jackson and Camden. They will then reach their destination at the Historic Camden campus.

After the procession, the public can pay their respects to the soldiers lying in repose at the Kershaw Cornwallis House. A US Army Concert and Old Guard Demonstration will be held before their remains are buried on Saturday, April 22. A funeral service will take place at the Bethesda Presbyterian Church and a Burial Honors Ceremony will follow at the Camden Battle Field.

Watch this TikTok to see the process of the excavation and click here to see behind the scenes of the project.