The Five Points road diet

The Five Points Association, SCDOT, and the City of Columbia are working together on the Harden Street Road Diet project, enhancing safety in the area.

The project will begin in 2024 and aims to transform Harden and Devine streets with pedestrian-friendly crosswalks, bike lanes, new landscaping, and fewer vehicle lanes.

The project was initially slated to begin in March and be completed by the end of summer, but was delayed to allow more input from local businesses and neighborhood associations.

The project follows an analysis that showed 232 crashes from 2013 to 2018 in the area, making it the most dangerous spot in the state for pedestrians.