The key to vibrant aging

Getting older doesn’t have to mean getting bored. Plus, keeping busy and staying active as you age helps maintain physical and mental health.

Still Hopes — a faith-based continuing care retirement community here in Columbia — is centered around helping its residents achieve active-aging lifestyles by providing engaging and mindful opportunities. Think:



Wellness classes at the gym and in the pool

Concerts and lectures

Art + music classes

Social events

Montessori-style activities in the memory care neighborhood

Psst... Still Hopes is home to the only triathlon training program in the US that focuses on people 55+ (if you’re into that).

See what it’s like

Every November, Still Hopes hosts a public Holiday Market featuring festive vendors — sounds like a great time to visit. Stay tuned for this year’s date announcement.

Don’t want to wait? You can always take a virtual tour or schedule an in-person visit to experience the community first-hand.

Take the quiz: Is it time for senior living?