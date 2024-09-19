Support Us Button Widget
Wellness

The key to vibrant aging

Hint: Retirement could be your most exciting season yet.

September 19, 2024 • 
Anne Weber
Sponsored by
An older adult practicing yoga.

The Wellness Center at Still Hopes offers exercise classes designed for a variety of fitness levels.

Photo by Still Hopes

Getting older doesn’t have to mean getting bored. Plus, keeping busy and staying active as you age helps maintain physical and mental health.

Still Hopes — a faith-based continuing care retirement community here in Columbia — is centered around helping its residents achieve active-aging lifestyles by providing engaging and mindful opportunities. Think:

  • Wellness classes at the gym and in the pool
  • Concerts and lectures
  • Art + music classes
  • Social events
  • Montessori-style activities in the memory care neighborhood

Psst... Still Hopes is home to the only triathlon training program in the US that focuses on people 55+ (if you’re into that).

See what it’s like

Every November, Still Hopes hosts a public Holiday Market featuring festive vendors — sounds like a great time to visit. Stay tuned for this year’s date announcement.

Don’t want to wait? You can always take a virtual tour or schedule an in-person visit to experience the community first-hand.

Take the quiz: Is it time for senior living?

