The next chapter of athlete development is coming to Columbia, SC

Columbia’s sports scene is about to level up. In 2026, HUSTL Sports Performance will open at 1124 Shop Rd., introducing a bold, purpose-driven approach to youth athletic development — one that’s just as focused on character and confidence as it is on speed and strength.

Designed for athletes ages 7-22 across all sports, HUSTL Sports Performance isn’t just another training facility. It’s a community-rooted environment built to develop complete athletes and better humans.

What sets HUSTL apart

At the heart of the newly updated 16,000 sqft facility is everything young athletes need to train, recover, and belong:



45 yards of turf for speed, agility, and sport-specific training

Three batting cages supporting baseball and softball development

Strength and conditioning equipment built for long-term athletic growth

The Epic Players Lounge, a locker-room-style space for connection, recovery, and leadership-building conversations

For the founders of HUSTL Sports Performance, the mission has always been about more than wins and workouts.

“We want youth athletes to feel safe, supported, and confident — regardless of sport,” said former MLB player Grayson Greiner, noting that HUSTL combines elite instruction, modern technology, and a passion for developing athletes on and off the field.

That philosophy is echoed by Travis Tourville, who says families are looking for more than just results. “Our responsibility goes beyond performance. It’s about shaping leaders, teammates, and young people who carry what they learn here into every part of their lives.”

Former NFL player Pat DiMarco agrees. “HUSTL is about more than speed, strength, and skill,” he said. “It’s about creating a place where young athletes can grow, build confidence, and learn how to compete the right way.”

That mindset shows up through mentorship, optional faith-driven Bible studies, volunteer partnerships across Columbia, and wellness seminars focused on nutrition, recovery, and mindset. Athletes learn how to show up — for themselves and for each other.

And this is just the beginning

Later in 2026, HUSTL Athletic Club will launch as an adult-only training and recovery destination, extending the same culture and standards to the broader community.

Psst… a limited number of Founding Memberships go live Monday, Feb. 2, with doors opening March 2. Ready to lean in?

`Learn more