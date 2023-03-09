These 3 equestrian events are sure to stirrup excitement 🏇

There’s a lot of horsing around happening in Aiken. The Aiken Triple Crown consists of three equestrian events on consecutive weekends, bringing in visitors from far and wide.
Make plans to attend one or all of the events, including:
- The Aiken Trials | Saturday, March 18 | 10 a.m. | $20-25 | This fun family event features six races on the program with five races for two-year-olds and maidens (horses that may have started in a race, but have never won), and one race for older horses, plus pony races.
- Aiken Spring Steeplechase | Saturday, March 25 | 8 a.m.-6 p.m.| $42+ | Aiken’s largest sporting event is back — this time, it’s hosted within the organization’s beautiful new event venue (2020 Richland Ave. East)
- Pacers & Polo | Saturday, April 1 | 10:30 a.m. | Children 7-12: $5 (kids 6 and younger are free); Adults: $10; General admission parking: $10 per vehicle; See website for details on VIP Hospitality Tent and Rail Side Spot tickets | This event features an opening ceremony, six 7-minute chukkers, a 20-minute intermission, and an awards ceremony.*