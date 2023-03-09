SUBSCRIBE
These 3 equestrian events are sure to stirrup excitement 🏇

March 9, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungVisit Aiken
A Polo player on a horse at one of the events during the Aiken Triple Crown.

The spring season brings a whole triad of the city’s most anticipated equestrian events that you won’t want to miss.

Photo provided by Visit Aiken

There’s a lot of horsing around happening in Aiken. The Aiken Triple Crown consists of three equestrian events on consecutive weekends, bringing in visitors from far and wide.

Make plans to attend one or all of the events, including:

  • The Aiken Trials | Saturday, March 18 | 10 a.m. | $20-25 | This fun family event features six races on the program with five races for two-year-olds and maidens (horses that may have started in a race, but have never won), and one race for older horses, plus pony races.
  • Aiken Spring Steeplechase | Saturday, March 25 | 8 a.m.-6 p.m.| $42+ | Aiken’s largest sporting event is back — this time, it’s hosted within the organization’s beautiful new event venue (2020 Richland Ave. East)
  • Pacers & Polo | Saturday, April 1 | 10:30 a.m. | Children 7-12: $5 (kids 6 and younger are free); Adults: $10; General admission parking: $10 per vehicle; See website for details on VIP Hospitality Tent and Rail Side Spot tickets | This event features an opening ceremony, six 7-minute chukkers, a 20-minute intermission, and an awards ceremony.*

