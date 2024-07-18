This opening event features fun, fitness, and more

Celebrate the opening of the new West Columbia Planet Fitness during its open house + ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event — led by the City of West Columbia Chamber of Commerce — will feature:



Special appearances, including Mayor Temus C. “Tem” Miles Jr.

Food + refreshments

Gym tours + product samples

Complementary massage chair and hydromassage

A sign-up gift for on-site joins (while supplies last)

A chance to donate school supplies to be entered to win a free Black Card membership

Browse special membership offers