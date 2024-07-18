Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Wellness

This opening event features fun, fitness, and more

July 18, 2024 • 
Planet Fitness
Sponsored by
planet fitness.jpg

The new Planet Fitness is located at 2410 Augusta Rd.

Photo provided by Planet Fitness

Celebrate the opening of the new West Columbia Planet Fitness during its open house + ribbon cutting on Thursday, July 25 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The event — led by the City of West Columbia Chamber of Commerce — will feature:

  • Special appearances, including Mayor Temus C. “Tem” Miles Jr.
  • Food + refreshments
  • Gym tours + product samples
  • Complementary massage chair and hydromassage
  • A sign-up gift for on-site joins (while supplies last)
  • A chance to donate school supplies to be entered to win a free Black Card membership

Browse special membership offers

More from COLAtoday
Welcome Home.png
Real Estate
Uniquely Columbia short term rentals
The CB90 rental properties and The Hangar Lofts offer uniquely Columbia options for short term rentals and are ideal for Gamecock weekends.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
PSYCHii-9039.jpg
Events
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation: PSYCHii pop up shop
Made with Cola Love’s latest activation features PSYCHii, a creative agency, offering marketing and production workshops at 2222 Sumter St.
July 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Paris-2024-Olympics-McPherson-6amcity-5.jpg
Sports
Dreaming of gold: Olympians with ties to Columbia and SC competing in the Paris Summer 2024 Olympics
Cola is well represented on the world stage at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics — these are some locals to watch.
July 16, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
Godspeed-9017.jpg
Food
Godspeed coffee opens pop-up shop
Godspeed, a new specialty coffee pop-up by Roger Caughman and Kailey Cunningham, focuses on building community connections with each pop-up.
July 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Coa Agaveria Y Cocina
Food
Raise a glass — Drink Up Week is coming
We’ve got details and a map full of drink deals: We’ll be highlighting the vibrant beverage scene across Columbia, SC from July 22 to July 26, 2024.
July 15, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
TasteontheRiver.png
The Annual Taste on the River event raised over $37,000 for the West Columbia Beautification Foundation
The yearly fundraising event, hosted by the West Columbia Beautification Foundation, raises money for local beautification projects, including ongoing development for Highway No. 1.
July 12, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
five points 2
Events
Five after Five lineup announced
The Five after Five outdoor concert series
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Alex Strickland.jpg
Food
Q+A with Alex Strickland, chef at The Dragon Room and frontman of local band Abacus
Chef Alex Strickland of The Dragon Room, also the lead singer of metal band Abacus, discusses his favorite dishes, local foodie spots, and balancing his culinary and musical creativity.
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Van Robotics.png
Business
‘Shark Tank” ideas that have come out of Columbia
Entrepreneurs come from everywhere, including The Midlands. Read about three products that have been featured or inspired by the show “Shark Tank.”
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_1924
Festivals
Jammin’ in July is happening this weekend in Historic Camden
Looking for a night out and an evening full of local music with friends and family? Head to Jammin’ in July this weekend.
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson