This thoughtful gift offers families peace of mind

Mapping out your retirement plan can be one of the most mindful things you can give your loved ones.

November 26, 2024 • 
Anne Weber
A family gathered around a festive holiday table.

Map out your retirement plan now, so your family won’t have to worry about it later.

Photo provided by Still Hopes

Finding the perfect gift can be challenging — but transitioning to retirement shouldn’t be.

This holiday season, give your family peace of mind by gifting them your retirement moving plan while you’re still living independently. Why? So your loved ones won’t have to worry about it later. Plus, they’ll be able to focus more on spending quality time with you, rather than caregiving or figuring out what to do with your property.

Pro tip: It’s never too early to start planning, especially because popular retirement communities often have wait lists. It’s better to get on one sooner, rather than later.

Still Hopes, an independent senior living community here in Columbia, offers multiple types of residences to meet the varying needs of older adults. Residents enjoy:

Start planning your retirement

