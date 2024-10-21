Three local, fresh-ingredient dinners to attend

Fall or these farm-to-table autumnal dinners and dishes used with local ingredients or prepared by local chefs.
Hampton Street Vineyard’s Chef Wes Fulmer Collaboration Dinner
- Date | Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m.
- Dinner preview | Chef Wes Fulmer and Hampton Street Vineyard’s sommelier, Jonathan Lopez are collaborating on a five-course dinner paired with five wines from HSV’s deep cellar.
- Price | $125+
- Date | Saturday, Nov. 16 from 6-10 p.m.
- Dinner preview | The War Mouth, Fabel Farms, Deckle Edge Farms, and Wild Hope Farms are collaborating to offer a Farm-to-Table dinner. Enjoy pasture- raised beef, local honey, and other produce right from the farm.
- Price | $85+
The Blythewood Farmers Market’s inaugural Farm-to-Table Dinner
- Date | Friday, Nov. 8 from 6-9 p.m.
- Dinner preview | Dine outdoors at the pavilion at Blythewood Presbyterian Church and enjoy local ingredients prepared tapas-style by a local chef. You will be served multiple courses, along with wine and a signature cocktail.
- Price | $100+