Support Us Button Widget
Food

Three local, fresh-ingredient dinners to attend

Looking for farm-to-table dinners, local chef’s flare, cool evenings, and autumnal local-ingredient dishes? Here are three dinners coming up to purchase tickets to.

October 21, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Patio dining lined up on sidewalk outside Hampton Street Vineyard.

If the weather permits, we recommend dining on Hampton Street Vineyard’s patio. | Photo via Hampton Street Vineyard

Fall or these farm-to-table autumnal dinners and dishes used with local ingredients or prepared by local chefs.

Hampton Street Vineyard’s Chef Wes Fulmer Collaboration Dinner

  • Date | Wednesday, October 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Dinner preview | Chef Wes Fulmer and Hampton Street Vineyard’s sommelier, Jonathan Lopez are collaborating on a five-course dinner paired with five wines from HSV’s deep cellar.
  • Price | $125+

Harvest Feast dinner

  • Date | Saturday, Nov. 16 from 6-10 p.m.
  • Dinner preview | The War Mouth, Fabel Farms, Deckle Edge Farms, and Wild Hope Farms are collaborating to offer a Farm-to-Table dinner. Enjoy pasture- raised beef, local honey, and other produce right from the farm.
  • Price | $85+

The Blythewood Farmers Market’s inaugural Farm-to-Table Dinner

  • Date | Friday, Nov. 8 from 6-9 p.m.
  • Dinner preview | Dine outdoors at the pavilion at Blythewood Presbyterian Church and enjoy local ingredients prepared tapas-style by a local chef. You will be served multiple courses, along with wine and a signature cocktail.
  • Price | $100+
More from COLAtoday
Hands holding a smart phone looking at Rosetta Stone.
Sponsored
Learning cool new skills? That’s speaking our language.
Sponsored by
COLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
Travel and Outdoors
Feed Columbia birds
Putting out a tube feeder is just the beginning — we’ll get you started in the wide world of birdfeeding.
October 21, 2024
 · 
Dayten Rose
columbia
Government
Here’s how to join a city board or commission in Columbia
Want to get involved locally but don’t know how? Browse through the City of Columbia’s city boards and commissions that have vacancies and apply.
October 18, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Trunk or TreatCOLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
City
Where to trick or treat around the Soda City
Plan your perfect Halloween with this guide to a few of Columbia’s best trick-or-treat spots, featuring fun family-friendly events.
October 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Shade Lovers COLA-Lead Story Image Crop.png
Travel and Outdoors
Grow some shade in Columbia, SC 🌳
Join in on the initiative created by Columbia Green.
October 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Peak Drift Brewing Facility
Food
Updates on Peak Drift Brewing
Peak Drift Brewing Company is expanding locally + globally, announced a new taproom menu, an shared updates on the brewery.
October 16, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Pride NL version.png
Culture
Your preview of the Famously Hot South Carolina Pride Festival
South Carolina Pride Movement’s Pride Week is in full swing, with the Pride Festival kicking off later this week.
October 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Lexington Steak house NL.png
Food
New steakhouse coming to downtown Lexington
Midlands restaurateurs Steve Cook, Joe Walker, and Ryan Jones are opening a modern steakhouse in Lexington in January 2025, featuring hand-cut steaks, seafood, and seasonal dishes.
October 15, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Holiday light display Columbia Fireflies segra park
Events
Preview of this year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights
This year’s Fireflies Holiday Lights promises to be bigger, better, and brighter. See what packages, food options, and activities are available for the whole family.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Fall in Columbia, SC
Culture
Our readers’ local horror date stories
We get it — dating is scary. Share your horror date stories that still haunt you to this day.
October 14, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson