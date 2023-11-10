Booking holiday travel just got easier

Looking for a convenient way to plan your holiday travel? The new search feature on FlyCAE.com allows Soda Citizens to search for flights — domestic, international, nonstop, or connecting — directly from our local airport’s website.

The clever feature of the search tool is that the starting destination airport will always be CAE.

Remember, the more you fly through CAE, the more nonstop destinations + new airlines Soda Citizens will be able to enjoy. But it all starts by booking (and then flying) local.

Give the new feature a go