Sponsored Content
Travel and Outdoors

Booking holiday travel just got easier

November 10, 2023 • 
Columbia Metropolitan Airport
Sponsored by
Photo looking out onto a runway from inside a commercial airplane at sunrise.

To book your next trip, visit FlyCAE.com and type in a destination in the search feature on the home page.

Photo via @flycae

Looking for a convenient way to plan your holiday travel? The new search feature on FlyCAE.com allows Soda Citizens to search for flights — domestic, international, nonstop, or connecting — directly from our local airport’s website.

The clever feature of the search tool is that the starting destination airport will always be CAE.

Remember, the more you fly through CAE, the more nonstop destinations + new airlines Soda Citizens will be able to enjoy. But it all starts by booking (and then flying) local.

Give the new feature a go

More from COLAtoday
A boat on the water.
Sponsored
Did you know? 1 in 9 SC jobs are tied to our ports.
Sponsored by
Happy friends having holiday dinner sitting around a table.
Sponsored
4 tips to host a holiday party (without breaking the bank)
Sponsored by
The outside of the South Carolina Aquarium lit up for Aquarium Aglow.
Sponsored
Ready, set, glow: Celebrate the holiday season at the South Carolina Aquarium
Sponsored by
AVL-Omni Grove Park Inn gingerbread holidays.png
Sponsored
Experience holiday magic + gingerbread art like no other
Sponsored by