Experience holiday magic + gingerbread art like no other

Find out how to get a glimpse of the nation’s largest gingerbread house competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn this holiday season.

October 31, 2023 • 
Bethany HarrisThe Omni Grove Park Inn
Also attracting star judges, the competition will be judged by celebrity cake artist Yolanda Gampp, among others.

Where can you see the nation’s largest gingerbread house competition set against the backdrop of warm holiday ambiance, thousands of twinkly lights, and idyllic mountain scenery? At The Omni Grove Park Inn, of course.

Experience the magic of the holidays in Asheville, NC and feast your eyes on hundreds of remarkable works of edible art at the infamous National Gingerbread House Competition, happening Nov. 27-Jan. 2.

The mesmerizing display attracts travelers far and wide to see incredibly detailed gingerbread houses, which have been featured on NBC’s TODAY Show, the Food Network, and more.

In addition to enjoying cozy-lit fireplaces and 80 illuminated trees throughout the hotel (oh, and a life-sized gingerbread house in the lobby), guests can snag a special Gingerbread Holiday Package, featuring:

  • Overnight accommodations + valet parking
  • Daily breakfast at Blue Ridge’s Morning Table Buffet
  • Holiday gingerbread cookie (one per registered guest)

Bonus: Competition winners will be announced via Instagram and Facebook during the hotel’s 12 Days of Gingerbread, Dec. 1-12.

Book your holiday escape

