Travel and Outdoors

Foodie road trip: Experience Charlotte’s top eats + treats during Savor Charlotte

We’ve got the deets on the top chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, and bakers to try at Savor Charlotte 2024.

February 24, 2024 • 
Bethany HarrisCharlotte Regional Visitors Authority
Savor Charlotte proves that food + drink should be an experience.

Photo provided by Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority

Hit the road, COLA, and get to know Charlotte’s vibrant culinary scene during Savor Charlotte — a two-week foodie adventure spotlighting the Queen City’s top chefs, restaurateurs, mixologists, and bakers.

Happening March 12-26, the curated culinary experience treats guests to exclusive menus, limited-time deals, and hands-on events by talented tastemakers throughout the city. Here’s the top foodie experiences we’re eyeing:

two plates of food on a table with two bowls that include macaroni and cheese and a dessert

Savor Charlotte includes local favorites like Haberdish, Growler’s Pourhouse, Another Food Truck + more.

Photo by Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority/Jonathan Cooper

🍽️ Exclusive menus

  • Supperland — The upscale Southern steakhouse will offer specially-made dishes paired with exclusive cocktails.
  • Angeline’s — Enjoy a three-course, Italian-inspired prix-fixe menu.
  • McNinch House — Celebrate beloved sommelier, Anthony “Wes” Wesley, with selections of his favorite wines and toasts to his life. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to cancer research in Wes’ honor.
  • Wentworth & Fenn — Camp North End’s all-scratch bakery will offer a chef-curated pastry + in-house seasonal beverage.
  • It’s Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn — Fried Chicken, Ranch, Strawberry Cheesecake, Kotton Kandy, or Fruity Pebbles? Try these specialty popcorn flavors made just for Savor Charlotte.
  • Reigning Doughnuts — Savor Charlotte at breakfast time, too. Snag an exclusive doughnut flavor from the walk-up window.

💸 Special offers

  • Counter- — Get $25 off a seven-course tasting menu by visionary Chef Sam Hart.
  • Fin & Fino — Go on a tasting tour for two, featuring seafood dishes, a cocktail, and wine.
  • Fonta Flora Brewery — Sip a special beer release + enjoy live music.
  • Cuzzo’s Cuisine — Save 15% at this local-favorite restaurant famous for its lobster mac n’ cheese.
  • Joan’s Bakery & Deli — Enjoy a complimentary slice of fresh-baked cake with any sandwich.

🧑‍🍳 Hands-on events

  • Assorted Table Wine & Shop — On March 13, attend an exclusive hands-on class as Assorted Table and Orrman’s Cheese Shop helps you craft your own wine + cheese pairings.
  • Orrman’s Cheese Shop — On March 21, indulge in cheesy raclette scraped onto potatoes and served with baguette, cornichons and mustard + salami.

👉 How it works

Pick your experience and mention the word “savor” or use code SAVOR when booking an online reservation.

Pro tip: Tag @charlottesgotalot and use #SavorCharlotte to share your experience on social.

Poll: What’s your favorite way to experience a city’s culinary scene? Lettuce know.

See menus + more tastemaker experiences

