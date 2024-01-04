Stay in this Golden Girls-themed Airbnb that’s located in downtown Columbia.

Looking for a place to staycation in Cola? May we interest you in “Rose on the Greene"— a Golden Girls-themed Airbnb + condo located in Five Points?

This fairly new listing can sleep up to four guests and offers two bedrooms, two queen-sized beds, and one bathroom — oh yeah, and it’s designed to remind you of The Golden Girls, from colors, textures, and little callbacks from the show or characters.

Here are a few things you can expect:



A vintage pink candy machine with complimentary sweet treats inside.

A fully equipped kitchen with a Nespresso machine with complimentary pods.

Free parking for one vehicle

Games for guests to play

Eclectic wallpapers

Noise machines

So far, the condo has only five-star reviews and is listed at $106 per night. Take a peek for yourself.