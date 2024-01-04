Travel and Outdoors

Stay in this Golden Girls-themed Airbnb that’s located in downtown Columbia.

Sure you can stay somewhere overnight, but is it a Golden Girls-themed Airbnb? Take a look inside this eclectic bnb and book it next time you’re looking to stay in Five Points

January 4, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
GoldenGirls Airbnb

A neon light above the couch in the living room that features lyrics from the Golden Girl’s theme song. | Photo via Airbnb

Looking for a place to staycation in Cola? May we interest you in “Rose on the Greene"— a Golden Girls-themed Airbnb + condo located in Five Points?

This fairly new listing can sleep up to four guests and offers two bedrooms, two queen-sized beds, and one bathroom — oh yeah, and it’s designed to remind you of The Golden Girls, from colors, textures, and little callbacks from the show or characters.

Here are a few things you can expect:

  • A vintage pink candy machine with complimentary sweet treats inside.
  • A fully equipped kitchen with a Nespresso machine with complimentary pods.
  • Free parking for one vehicle
  • Games for guests to play
  • Eclectic wallpapers
  • Noise machines

So far, the condo has only five-star reviews and is listed at $106 per night. Take a peek for yourself.

More from COLAtoday
4Y3A6331.jpg
Nonprofits
The Congaree Riverkeepers 2023 Cleanup Summary
December 15, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
CAE airport's Christmas display with a trunk of toys and a decorated tree.
Sponsored
One less thing to stress about this holiday season? Booking (and flying) out of CAE
Sponsored by
Sneakers on pavement.
Culture
Walking trends in Columbia
December 1, 2023
 · 
Emily Shea-Owen
Photo looking out onto a runway from inside a commercial airplane at sunrise.
Sponsored
Booking holiday travel just got easier
Sponsored by