Stay in this Golden Girls-themed Airbnb that’s located in downtown Columbia.

Looking for a place to staycation in Cola? May we interest you in “Rose on the Greene"— a Golden Girls-themed Airbnb + condo located in Five Points?
This fairly new listing can sleep up to four guests and offers two bedrooms, two queen-sized beds, and one bathroom — oh yeah, and it’s designed to remind you of The Golden Girls, from colors, textures, and little callbacks from the show or characters.
Here are a few things you can expect:
- A vintage pink candy machine with complimentary sweet treats inside.
- A fully equipped kitchen with a Nespresso machine with complimentary pods.
- Free parking for one vehicle
- Games for guests to play
- Eclectic wallpapers
- Noise machines
So far, the condo has only five-star reviews and is listed at $106 per night. Take a peek for yourself.