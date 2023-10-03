Great Escapes: Our guide to New Orleans, LA

Attention, travelers: New Orleans is so much more than Mardi Gras. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind destination for a fall, winter, or spring getaway, I can’t recommend NOLA enough.

Chloe, Director of Client Success, here. I’m thrilled to say that I’m getting married in New Orleans next spring — so this is the perfect time to catch you up on all the must-do’s for visiting the visual/cultural delight that is “The Big Easy.”

The architecture and vibrant colors seen across New Orleans are a visual delight. Photos by Chloe Rodgers

Why go?

New Orleans is a food-lover’s paradise. Photos by Chloe Rodgers

Act like a local:

Shop your way through NOLA with this guide. Photos by Chloe Rodgers

The Chloe boutique hotel is a dream. Photos by Chloe Rodgers

Where to stay:

Try this beautifully updated second-floor unit in a historic home with a large balcony overlooking St. Charles Avenue. Photo via Vrbo

Enjoy New Orleans — and if you happen to be there in March 2024, buy the bride a drink.