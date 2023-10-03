SUBSCRIBE
Great Escapes: Our guide to New Orleans, LA

Planning a getaway? Check out New Orleans, Louisiana: a one-of-a-kind city with a vibrant tapestry of culture, music, history, and flavors.

October 3, 2023 • 
Chloe Rodgers
new-orleans-balcony-chloe-rodgers

New Orleans is a visual delight.

Photo by Chloe Rodgers

Table of Contents
Why go?
Act like a local:
Where to stay:

Attention, travelers: New Orleans is so much more than Mardi Gras. If you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind destination for a fall, winter, or spring getaway, I can’t recommend NOLA enough.

Chloe, Director of Client Success, here. I’m thrilled to say that I’m getting married in New Orleans next spring — so this is the perfect time to catch you up on all the must-do’s for visiting the visual/cultural delight that is “The Big Easy.”

NOLA-GreatEscapes-SEE.gif

The architecture and vibrant colors seen across New Orleans are a visual delight.

Photos by Chloe Rodgers

Why go?

  • Maybe you’re reading this because you were lucky enough to snag tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, coming to the Superdome in October 2024. Or, maybe you have tickets to Jazz Fest, the major music festival that happens each spring (happening April 25-May 5, 2024). Either way, lucky you.
  • Gastro travel. On top of the city’s world-renowned Creole and Cajun food scene, two New Orleans restaurants were just named on the third annual New York Times Restaurant List of 2023’s 50 best restaurants in the country.
  • The history. According to Tennessee Williams, “America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco, and New Orleans. Everywhere else is Cleveland.”
  • While we don’t have a NOLAtoday (maybe one day), check out fresh events, itineraries, and guides via Visit New Orleans, @GambitNewOrleans, and Eater’s Guide to New Orleans.
NOLA-GreatEscapes-EAT (1).gif

New Orleans is a food-lover’s paradise.

Photos by Chloe Rodgers

Act like a local:

NOLA-GreatEscapes-SHOP.gif

Shop your way through NOLA with this guide.

Photos by Chloe Rodgers

NOLA-GreatEscapes-STAY.gif

The Chloe boutique hotel is a dream.

Photos by Chloe Rodgers

Where to stay:

  • Vrbo: Try this beautifully updated second-floor unit in a historic home with a large balcony overlooking St. Charles Avenue, located in a super convenient spot between the Garden District and Uptown (~$248/night).
  • Splurge hotel: The stay of my dreams is at The Chloe, an aesthetically stunning 14-room boutique hotel, restaurant, bar, pool and patio, all housed in a 19th-century Uptown mansion on St. Charles Ave. (~$300+/night).
  • Save hotel: The Canopy Hilton New Orleans is beautifully designed and situated in the Central Business District within a 10-minute walk to the French Quarter. Bonus: Guests can use the hotel’s Canopy Bikes to get around the city (~$110/night).
vrbo-new-orleans-la.jpeg

Try this beautifully updated second-floor unit in a historic home with a large balcony overlooking St. Charles Avenue.

Photo via Vrbo

Enjoy New Orleans — and if you happen to be there in March 2024, buy the bride a drink.

