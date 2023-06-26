Help Carolina Wildlife Center save baby animals

For most of us, summer is a season for sunshine and relaxation. For animal rescue services, it’s also baby season .

Between February and October — but especially in the summer — you’re much more likely to come across baby animals that appear sick, injured, or abandoned. Our advice: Trust the pros.

Meet Carolina Wildlife Center

Carolina Wildlife Center rehabilitates over 5,000 orphaned, sick, and injured animals each year before releasing them back to their native habitats.

They also work to educate our community about wildlife through their outreach programs , volunteer opportunities , and events like the annual Baby Shower in March.

Never guess when it comes to animal care. Check Carolina Wildlife Center’s Rescue Advice — note that the center currently cannot accommodate fawns, raccoons, mice, and rats — then call (803) 772-3994 and leave a detailed message. But before you do…

Assess the situation

Many animals brought into wildlife rehabilitation centers aren’t actually abandoned. An animal displaying no indicators of distress or injury may just be waiting for mom. If the animal is bleeding or obviously injured, consult your local wildlife rehab right away.

Be mindful of the animal’s well-being

Don’t act immediately when you’ve determined an animal is abandoned. Human contact stresses the animal and could lead to injury and disease (to you and the animal). Human food or improper feeding techniques can also cause harm. Keep a close eye, be patient, and visit Carolina Wildlife Center’s online resources.

At this point, you’re in good hands. Follow their instructions to safely bring in the animal, and go cash in on your good deed for the day. Mother Nature thanks you.

