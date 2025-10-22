Nostalgic fall vibes + historic adventures in Chapel Hill

Chapel Hill is brimming with southern charm and history, and it’s only a short road trip away.
Known for its vibrant arts scene, eclectic dining, and walkable downtown, Chapel Hill makes for a perfect day trip. Here are a few of our Chapel Hill must-dos if you only have 48 hours:
- Brunch at Carolina Coffee Shop, the oldest restaurant in North Carolina
- Catch a concert at Cat’s Cradle
- Explore Franklin Street’s numerous shops, cafes, museums, and nightlife
- Stay at the stunning and iconic Carolina Inn