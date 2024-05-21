SC’s Travel and Tourism Week celebrates the states tourism industry and growth

Gov. Henry McMaster declared May 19-25, 2024, as South Carolina Travel and Tourism Week, celebrating the industry’s role in boosting the state’s economy, workforce, and quality of life.

Quick SC growth + ranking stats

Tourism impact on SC

One in 10 South Carolinians work in hospitality, supporting over 200,000 jobs.

The annual economic impact of tourism exceeds $29 billion.

Tourism-related tax collections reduce each resident’s annual tax burden by nearly $1,000.

“Visitors are continuing to choose SC,” Gov. McMaster said. “They plan their trips to relax on our beaches, dine in our world-class restaurants, stroll our safe city streets, and appreciate our unparalleled beauty. Our sincere hospitality is what keeps them coming back.”

Tourism impact on our area

According to the latest tourism data provided by Experience Columbia, 15.8 million visitors helped generate $130 million in state + local taxes, which led to a $2.6 billion economic impact, and 22,300 jobs created.