The City of Cayce announced a new river access point on the Congaree River

The City of Cayce announced a new public river access located behind H. Kelley Jones Park off of Riverland Drive, thanks to a collaboration between the City of Cayce, Michael Mayo, — the owner of Palmetto Outdoor Center — The River Alliance, and Martin Marietta (Cayce Quarry).

The new access point was funded by hospitality tax and will serve as a new take-out or put-in point for tubers, kayakers, and other recreational uses. Cayce Mayor Elise Partin said the new access point is a “true family-friendly addition to the Riverland Park community that benefits people across the region who want to enjoy spending time on the Congaree River.”

If you enjoy taking a tube down the river and put-in at the West Columbia Riverwalk Park and Amphitheater, the float time to get to the new river access point will take between an hour and a half to two hours.

H. Kelley Jones Park is located at 2616 Riverland Dr. in Cayce. | Park map via City of Cayce website

H. Kelley Jones Park also features public restrooms, a playground, picnic tables, a shaded overlook on the Congaree River, free parking, and more.