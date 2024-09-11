Oak Hills Golf Club set for Crystal Lagoons development

The first Crystal Lagoons amenity in SC is set to become the focal point of a new residential development near Oak Hills Golf Club in North Columbia. The project was shared with the nearby community at a March town hall meeting led by Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen D. Barron at Crane Creek Gym. Construction is expected to begin in early 2025.

This is a map of new neighborhoods surrounding the Oak Hills development. Photo provided by Broadstreet

Spanning nearly six acres, the Oak Hills community will include:



A three-acre Crystal Lagoons amenity

A 1.5-acre beach area

Approximately 2,400 residential lots across subdivisions such as Oak Hills, Dakota Farms, and Rockgate

Single-family home lots ranging from 50x125 to 75x135 ft

Townhomes available on 20x100 ft lots

Developed by Broadstreet in partnership with Contender Development and Blue Lagoon Development LLC , the community will feature:



Tennis courts

A kids zone

Waterfront restaurants

A luxury hotel

A park

This project aims to bring a beach lifestyle to the Midlands, with the lagoon serving as a unique destination for locals + tourists.

“The Crystal Lagoons® at Oak Hills will provide exceptional, safe and enjoyable recreational spaces for all ages,” said Joseph Baldassarra, president of Broadstreet. “We’re excited to create a destination that will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also become a focal point for the entire region.”