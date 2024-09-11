Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate  Development

Oak Hills Golf Club set for Crystal Lagoons development

South Carolina’s first Crystal Lagoons® amenity is coming to Oak Hills in Columbia, featuring a beach-style lagoon and amenities like restaurants, parks, and luxury homes.

September 11, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Crystal Lagoons Rendering_Page_3.jpg

A rendering shows Cystal Lagoons as the center piece of the Oak Hills community development.

Photo provided by Broadstreet

The first Crystal Lagoons amenity in SC is set to become the focal point of a new residential development near Oak Hills Golf Club in North Columbia. The project was shared with the nearby community at a March town hall meeting led by Richland County Councilwoman Gretchen D. Barron at Crane Creek Gym. Construction is expected to begin in early 2025.

Oak Hills.jpg

This is a map of new neighborhoods surrounding the Oak Hills development.

Photo provided by Broadstreet

Spanning nearly six acres, the Oak Hills community will include:

  • A three-acre Crystal Lagoons amenity
  • A 1.5-acre beach area
  • Approximately 2,400 residential lots across subdivisions such as Oak Hills, Dakota Farms, and Rockgate
  • Single-family home lots ranging from 50x125 to 75x135 ft
  • Townhomes available on 20x100 ft lots

Developed by Broadstreet in partnership with Contender Development and Blue Lagoon Development LLC, the community will feature:

  • Tennis courts
  • A kids zone
  • Waterfront restaurants
  • A luxury hotel
  • A park

This project aims to bring a beach lifestyle to the Midlands, with the lagoon serving as a unique destination for locals + tourists.
“The Crystal Lagoons® at Oak Hills will provide exceptional, safe and enjoyable recreational spaces for all ages,” said Joseph Baldassarra, president of Broadstreet. “We’re excited to create a destination that will not only enhance the quality of life for residents but also become a focal point for the entire region.”

