Win weekend passes to Bear Shadow music festival in Highlands, NC

Enter to win two GA Weekend Passes to Bear Shadow — the music festival nestled at 4,118 ft in the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina’s Highlands-Cashiers Plateau — May 11-12, 2024.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Black Pumas, a seven-time Grammy-nominated psychedelic soul band (whose song “Colors” was featured in that Target commercial you couldn’t stop humming) and JJ Grey & Mofro, a Southern soul-rock band.

The full lineup also includes:



Futurebirds

North Mississippi Allstars

American Aquarium

The Record Company

White Denim

Grace Bowers

GA Weekend Passes give attendees access to both days of Bear Shadow including eight live musical performances, plus complimentary beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages; and complimentary shuttles to and from downtown Highlands to the festival site on Winfield Farm ($600+ value).

