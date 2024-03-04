Sponsored Content
Win weekend passes to Bear Shadow music festival in Highlands, NC

March 4, 2024 • 
Chloe Rodgers
A sister festival to the Highlands Food & Wine, Bear Shadow brings celebrated artists to The Highlands Plateau, NC for a weekend of music, mountains, and revelry each spring.

Photos provided by Bear Shadow

Enter to win two GA Weekend Passes to Bear Shadow — the music festival nestled at 4,118 ft in the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina’s Highlands-Cashiers Plateau — May 11-12, 2024.

Headliners for this year’s festival include Black Pumas, a seven-time Grammy-nominated psychedelic soul band (whose song “Colors” was featured in that Target commercial you couldn’t stop humming) and JJ Grey & Mofro, a Southern soul-rock band.

The full lineup also includes:

  • Futurebirds
  • North Mississippi Allstars
  • American Aquarium
  • The Record Company
  • White Denim
  • Grace Bowers

GA Weekend Passes give attendees access to both days of Bear Shadow including eight live musical performances, plus complimentary beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages; and complimentary shuttles to and from downtown Highlands to the festival site on Winfield Farm ($600+ value).

Enter to win over on our Instagram March 12 at noon through March 20 at 11:59 p.m.

