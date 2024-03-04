Win weekend passes to Bear Shadow music festival in Highlands, NC

Enter to win two GA Weekend Passes to Bear Shadow — the music festival nestled at 4,118 ft in the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina’s Highlands-Cashiers Plateau — May 11-12, 2024.
Headliners for this year’s festival include Black Pumas, a seven-time Grammy-nominated psychedelic soul band (whose song “Colors” was featured in that Target commercial you couldn’t stop humming) and JJ Grey & Mofro, a Southern soul-rock band.
The full lineup also includes:
- Futurebirds
- North Mississippi Allstars
- American Aquarium
- The Record Company
- White Denim
- Grace Bowers
GA Weekend Passes give attendees access to both days of Bear Shadow including eight live musical performances, plus complimentary beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages; and complimentary shuttles to and from downtown Highlands to the festival site on Winfield Farm ($600+ value).
Enter to win over on our Instagram March 12 at noon through March 20 at 11:59 p.m.