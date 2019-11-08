Answered: Your ultimate local Thanksgiving menu.

We wish we could actually order off this menu…

...but, sadly, this isn’t a real restaurant menu.

In a perfect Thanksgiving world, we would be able to have our cake and eat it, too – a.k.a. sit at a single table with all of our favorite Columbia restaurant menu items in one place.

Because while we love Uncle Jimmy’s fried turkey, Aunt Betty’s 3-sticks-of-butter mashed potatoes + the extended cousin’s questionable green bean casserole, it would be pretty cool to have a Thanksgiving feast of all the Soda City staples we’re thankful for every other day of the year.

We asked you what dishes you’d put on the menu from all your favorite Columbia restaurants. Here’s what you said:

Appetizers

Kale Salad, Good Life Cafe

Fresh kale with carrots and red cabbage served with the house tahini ginger dressing | submitted by @emcorrell

Deviled Eggs, Spotted Salamander

Assorted toppings. | submitted by @samjoking_

Fried Cheese Balls, J’s Corner

Choice of mac & cheese bites, pimento cheese or mozzarella cheese | submitted by Yvannah G.

Fried Oysters, Mr. Friendly’s

Flash-fried gulf select oysters, classic cocktail sauce | submitted by @lynniewalsh755

Poutine, Goat’s

Duck confit, cheese curds + gravy | submitted by @ericfromthepoint

Chicken Wings, Devine St. Publick House

Choose from 10 sauces | submitted by @ericfromthepoint

Entrees

Scallops, Tazza Kitchen

Sweet potato risotto, hazelnut sage crumble, fig vinegar, brown butter, parsley | submitted by @jake_smith_mixologist

Smoked Turkey

Bone-In Barbeque | submitted by @mcfleury1991

The War Mouth | submitted by Shivani P.

Southern Fried Turkey, Halls Chophouse

Submitted by @hallscolumbia

Scallops, Motor Supply

Leek-potato fondue, sweet peas, mushrooms, peppers + black garlic molasses | submitted by @ericfromthepoint

Bibimbap, 929 Kitchen

Choose from beef, spicy pork or tofu, Comes with zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, sprouts, radish + fried egg | submitted by @ericfromthepoint

Barbeque, Home Team BBQ

Choose from the pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket + smoked turkey | submitted by @emcorrell

Peruvian Shrimp Tacos, Cantina 76

Lightly fried shrimp, sweet sesame chili sauce, topped with coleslaw | submitted by Yvannah G.

Sides

Biscuits and Gravy, Good Life Cafe

House-made biscuits with signature gravy, fresh fruit and creamy local grits | submitted by @shantastic95

Mac and Cheese

Bone-In Barbeque | submitted by @mcfleury1991

1801 Grille | submitted by @nebraskachica101

Peace of Soul, vegan option | submitted by @salleyrick

Good Life Cafe, vegan option | submitted by @shantastic95

Croissants, Silver Spoon Bakeshop

Submitted by @cjbrownsc

Brussel Sprouts

Pasta Fresca, topped with parmesan, served with roasted red pepper pesto aioli | submitted by @hollaholloway

Za’s on Devine, served with bacon and balsamic | submitted by @emcorrell

Pepper Jack Creamed Corn Skillet, Halls Chophouse

Submitted by @handers12 + Shivani P.

Cold Black Bean Salad, Cantina 76

Submitted by @emcorrell

Pasta Salad, The Gourmet Shop

Choose from the tomato feta basil or pesto options | submitted by @emcorrell

*Groucho’s 45 Sauce available upon request | submitted by @handers12

Dessert

Pumpkin Mini Cupcakes, Silver Spoon Bake Shop

The apple spice mini cupcakes are also a must | submitted by Sarah Anne B.

Anything, Ally + Eloise Bakeshop

Submitted by Shivani P.

