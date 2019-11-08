Answered: Your ultimate local Thanksgiving menu.

We wish we could actually order off this menu…
...but, sadly, this isn’t a real restaurant menu.
In a perfect Thanksgiving world, we would be able to have our cake and eat it, too – a.k.a. sit at a single table with all of our favorite Columbia restaurant menu items in one place.
Because while we love Uncle Jimmy’s fried turkey, Aunt Betty’s 3-sticks-of-butter mashed potatoes + the extended cousin’s questionable green bean casserole, it would be pretty cool to have a Thanksgiving feast of all the Soda City staples we’re thankful for every other day of the year.
We asked you what dishes you’d put on the menu from all your favorite Columbia restaurants. Here’s what you said:
Appetizers
Kale Salad, Good Life Cafe
Fresh kale with carrots and red cabbage served with the house tahini ginger dressing | submitted by @emcorrell
Deviled Eggs, Spotted Salamander
Assorted toppings. | submitted by @samjoking_
Fried Cheese Balls, J’s Corner
Choice of mac & cheese bites, pimento cheese or mozzarella cheese | submitted by Yvannah G.
Fried Oysters, Mr. Friendly’s
Flash-fried gulf select oysters, classic cocktail sauce | submitted by @lynniewalsh755
Poutine, Goat’s
Duck confit, cheese curds + gravy | submitted by @ericfromthepoint
Chicken Wings, Devine St. Publick House
Choose from 10 sauces | submitted by @ericfromthepoint
Entrees
Scallops, Tazza Kitchen
Sweet potato risotto, hazelnut sage crumble, fig vinegar, brown butter, parsley | submitted by @jake_smith_mixologist
Smoked Turkey
Bone-In Barbeque | submitted by @mcfleury1991
The War Mouth | submitted by Shivani P.
Southern Fried Turkey, Halls Chophouse
Submitted by @hallscolumbia
Scallops, Motor Supply
Leek-potato fondue, sweet peas, mushrooms, peppers + black garlic molasses | submitted by @ericfromthepoint
Bibimbap, 929 Kitchen
Choose from beef, spicy pork or tofu, Comes with zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, sprouts, radish + fried egg | submitted by @ericfromthepoint
Barbeque, Home Team BBQ
Choose from the pulled pork, pulled chicken, brisket + smoked turkey | submitted by @emcorrell
Peruvian Shrimp Tacos, Cantina 76
Lightly fried shrimp, sweet sesame chili sauce, topped with coleslaw | submitted by Yvannah G.
Sides
Biscuits and Gravy, Good Life Cafe
House-made biscuits with signature gravy, fresh fruit and creamy local grits | submitted by @shantastic95
Mac and Cheese
Bone-In Barbeque | submitted by @mcfleury1991
1801 Grille | submitted by @nebraskachica101
Peace of Soul, vegan option | submitted by @salleyrick
Good Life Cafe, vegan option | submitted by @shantastic95
Croissants, Silver Spoon Bakeshop
Submitted by @cjbrownsc
Brussel Sprouts
Pasta Fresca, topped with parmesan, served with roasted red pepper pesto aioli | submitted by @hollaholloway
Za’s on Devine, served with bacon and balsamic | submitted by @emcorrell
Pepper Jack Creamed Corn Skillet, Halls Chophouse
Submitted by @handers12 + Shivani P.
Cold Black Bean Salad, Cantina 76
Submitted by @emcorrell
Pasta Salad, The Gourmet Shop
Choose from the tomato feta basil or pesto options | submitted by @emcorrell
*Groucho’s 45 Sauce available upon request | submitted by @handers12
Dessert
Pumpkin Mini Cupcakes, Silver Spoon Bake Shop
The apple spice mini cupcakes are also a must | submitted by Sarah Anne B.
Anything, Ally + Eloise Bakeshop
Submitted by Shivani P.