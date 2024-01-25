Upcoming 2024 festivals in the Midlands

As the weather warms up, here are six festivals happening in the Midlands that you can mark on your calendar and plan to attend.

January 25, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Tartan Day South Festival in Columbia, SC

Tartan Day celebrates Celtic heritage in the Midlands. | Photo by @gocola

Cottontown Art Crawl | Saturday, March 9

  • The sixth annual event in the downtown neighborhood features close to 200 artists.

Soiree on State | Saturday, March 23

  • Soiree on State includes artists, a free kids area, and local music along State Street in Cayce.

Tartan Day South Festival | Thursday, April 11- Sunday, April 14

  • Tartan Day South celebrates Celtic culture and heritage in the Midlands and supports the River Alliance.

Kinetic Derby Day | Saturday, April 20

  • The day starts with a parade before the soapbox racing down Meeting Street begins.

Rosewood Crawfish Festival | Saturday, May 4

  • Now taking place in the State Fairgrounds, this year will be the 15th year as a major Columbia festival.

Meeting Street Festival | Saturday, Sept. 7

  • The outdoor music festival takes place on Meeting Street in West Columbia in front of Chayz Lounge and Weco Bottle and Biergarten.