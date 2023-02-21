SUBSCRIBE
Development

USC and Lexington Medical Center break ground on College of Nursing

The new College of Nursing is expected to be completed by fall 2024.

February 21, 2023 • 
David Stringer
College of Nursing Rendering_No Cars_2023.jpg

The new College of Nursing is expected to graduate 400 nurses per year. | Photo rendering provided by LMC

USC and Lexington Medical Center (LMC) broke ground on the new 52,000-sqft College of Nursing in West Columbia on Thursday. The project is expected to open for the first group of nursing students in fall 2024.

The public-private partnership includes LMC providing clinical instructors and building the new facility while the university will fund equipment, a simulation center, equipment + furnishings for classrooms.

USC’s College of Nursing graduates about 220 nurses from the Cola campus annually, but that number will increase to 400 nurses per year with the new location. The university and hospital also partner on a graduate medical education program to train primary care physicians. The first GME program will accept 13 residents per year beginning this summer.

More from COLAtoday
Cambria Hotel
Biz
Celebrating Columbia Chamber’s 2023 Impact Award winners
March 8, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Scout.jpeg
Development
Scout Motors to build manufacturing plant in Columbia
March 3, 2023
The outside of the Columbiana Station.
Sponsored
Be the Broker: Who do you want to see move into Columbiana Station?
Sponsored by
The Dens Hotel Trundle
Development
Hotel Trundle’s expanding into Cottontown
March 2, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson