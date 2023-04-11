USC Women’s basketball draftees going to the WNBA

The Gamecocks had a record-breaking night at the 2023 WNBA draft. USC is one of three programs to have at least five selections in one draft and only seven colleges have seen at least three first-round picks in the same draft.
Let’s see where each player will play in the WNBA.
1️⃣ Aliyah Boston
Round: One
Pick: No. 1
WNBA team: Indiana Fever
Shop team merch
2️⃣ Laeticia Amihere
Round: One
Pick: No. 8
WNBA team: Atlanta Dreamand
Shop team merch
3️⃣ Zia Cooke
Round: One
Pick: No. 10
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks
Shop team merch
4️⃣ Brea Beal
Round: Two
Pick: No. 24
WNBA team: Minnesota Lynx
Shop team merch
5️⃣ Victaria Saxton
Round: Three
Pick: No. 25
WNBA team: Indiana Fever
Shop team merch