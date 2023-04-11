USC Women’s basketball draftees going to the WNBA

The Gamecocks had a record-breaking night at the 2023 WNBA draft. USC is one of three programs to have at least five selections in one draft and only seven colleges have seen at least three first-round picks in the same draft.

Let’s see where each player will play in the WNBA.

1️⃣ Aliyah Boston

Round: One

Pick: No. 1

WNBA team: Indiana Fever

Shop team merch

2️⃣ Laeticia Amihere

Round: One

Pick: No. 8

WNBA team: Atlanta Dreamand

Shop team merch

3️⃣ Zia Cooke

Round: One

Pick: No. 10

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks

Shop team merch

4️⃣ Brea Beal

Round: Two

Pick: No. 24

WNBA team: Minnesota Lynx

Shop team merch

5️⃣ Victaria Saxton

Round: Three

Pick: No. 25

WNBA team: Indiana Fever

Shop team merch