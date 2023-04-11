SUBSCRIBE
News

USC Women’s basketball draftees going to the WNBA

The Gamecocks had a record-breaking night at the WNBA draft. See where each player will play.

April 11, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
NCAA WOMENS BASKETBALL: MAR 05 2023 Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Championship - Tennessee vs South Carolina

Aliyah Boston and company raise the championship trophy. | Photo via South Carolina Athletics

The Gamecocks had a record-breaking night at the 2023 WNBA draft. USC is one of three programs to have at least five selections in one draft and only seven colleges have seen at least three first-round picks in the same draft.

Let’s see where each player will play in the WNBA.

1️⃣ Aliyah Boston
Round: One
Pick: No. 1
WNBA team: Indiana Fever
2️⃣ Laeticia Amihere
Round: One
Pick: No. 8
WNBA team: Atlanta Dreamand
3️⃣ Zia Cooke
Round: One
Pick: No. 10
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks
4️⃣ Brea Beal
Round: Two
Pick: No. 24
WNBA team: Minnesota Lynx
5️⃣ Victaria Saxton
Round: Three
Pick: No. 25
WNBA team: Indiana Fever
Sports
