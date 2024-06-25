Support Us Button Widget
Remembering Cola’s hottest days on record

Columbia’s hottest day on record was June 29, 2012 when the Capital City hit 113°F.

June 25, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Tubing BBB

Columbians head to the river to cool off on those hot summer days. | Photo by Palmetto Outdoor Center

With Columbia near triple digits on the thermometer today, we’re taking a look back at some of the headlines on the hottest days on record. Temperatures in the Midlands look like they’ll stay in the upper 90°s for the next ten days, but it doesn’t look like we’ll hit any records with some rain and cloud cover expected.

June 29, 2012 — 113°F

  • On Cola’s hottest day on record, the big news was USC Athletics Director Eric Hyman being rumored for the same job at Texas A&M. The following day (the second hottest on record at 109°F), the headline read that he accepted the job and that Gamecock Baseball coach Ray Tanner was interested in the open position. The rest is history.
Screenshot 2024-06-25 at 2.07.11 PM.png

August 21, 1983 was the third hottest day on records in the Midlands. | Photo via Newspapers.com

August 21, 1983 - 107°F

  • “The Heat Drops in for a Visit” read the headline on the front of The State newspaper accompanied by a photo of a farmer wiping sweat from his neck. Most of the current records date back to 1930, but this article said that it was the hottest day since August 20, 1900 when it was 106°F.
