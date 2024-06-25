Remembering Cola’s hottest days on record

With Columbia near triple digits on the thermometer today, we’re taking a look back at some of the headlines on the hottest days on record. Temperatures in the Midlands look like they’ll stay in the upper 90°s for the next ten days, but it doesn’t look like we’ll hit any records with some rain and cloud cover expected.

June 29, 2012 — 113°F



On Cola’s hottest day on record, the big news was USC Athletics Director Eric Hyman being rumored for the same job at Texas A&M. The following day (the second hottest on record at 109°F), the headline read that he accepted the job and that Gamecock Baseball coach Ray Tanner was interested in the open position. The rest is history

August 21, 1983 was the third hottest day on records in the Midlands. | Photo via Newspapers.com

August 21, 1983 - 107°F

