Travel and Outdoors  Weather

Severe weather alert: Tuesday storms pose risks for Columbia

Along with thunderstorms, the Midlands could face enhanced risk with a wind advisory and a severe weather alert issued.

January 8, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
severe weather outlook.png

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s prediction for today’s weather outlook. | Map from SPC.NOAA.Gov.

SC is preparing for some severe weather today, with storms bringing the threat of heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service reported a wind advisory that is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., cautioning winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind advisories highlight the possibility of power outages and fallen tree limbs.

The storms are expected to move through the area quickly, and locals are encouraged to secure outdoor items, exercise caution, and stay informed.

Severe weather timeline

  • Tuesday morning: Non-threatening rain.
  • Tuesday early afternoon: Swift development of storms with the potential for severe weather.
  • Tuesday late afternoon: Severe weather threat continues across the state, but should conclude in the western part of the state.
  • Tuesday evening: Thunderstorm activity will begin to subside in the Midlands, but windy conditions may persist.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division shared tips + information for severe weather and several midlands schools are switching to e-learning days today due to weather concerns.

More from COLAtoday
GoldenGirls Airbnb
Travel and Outdoors
Stay in this Golden Girls-themed Airbnb that’s located in downtown Columbia.
January 4, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
4Y3A6331.jpg
Nonprofits
The Congaree Riverkeepers 2023 Cleanup Summary
December 15, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
CAE airport's Christmas display with a trunk of toys and a decorated tree.
Sponsored
One less thing to stress about this holiday season? Booking (and flying) out of CAE
Sponsored by
Sneakers on pavement.
Culture
Walking trends in Columbia
December 1, 2023
 · 
Emily Shea-Owen