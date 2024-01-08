Severe weather alert: Tuesday storms pose risks for Columbia

SC is preparing for some severe weather today, with storms bringing the threat of heavy rainfall and damaging winds.

The National Weather Service reported a wind advisory that is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., cautioning winds at 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Wind advisories highlight the possibility of power outages and fallen tree limbs.

The storms are expected to move through the area quickly, and locals are encouraged to secure outdoor items, exercise caution, and stay informed.

Severe weather timeline



Tuesday morning: Non-threatening rain.

Tuesday early afternoon: Swift development of storms with the potential for severe weather.

Tuesday late afternoon: Severe weather threat continues across the state, but should conclude in the western part of the state.

Tuesday evening: Thunderstorm activity will begin to subside in the Midlands, but windy conditions may persist.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division shared tips + information for severe weather and several midlands schools are switching to e-learning days today due to weather concerns.