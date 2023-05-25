SUBSCRIBE
Travel and Outdoors  Weather

Summer 2023 weather forecast for Columbia, SC

See what’s in store for Columbia weather over the summer months in the Midlands of South Carolina.

May 25, 2023 • 
David StringerSarah Leonhardt
dogs in columbia

A good doggie posing in front of the Columbia mural in the Vista. | Photo by @banksthegolden

Table of Contents
🌡️ Temperature
🌨️ Precipitation
June
July
August

We know the question on your mind, Columbians — when’s it going to get hot — Well, hotter? Thanks to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, we know what temperatures and precipitation trends to expect in our city for June, July, and August. While exact weather conditions typically can’t be predicted more than a week in advance, here’s a seasonal outlook to help you prepare for what summer will bring.

Reminder: The first day of summer is on June, 21.

Seasonal Temps.gif

You can expect above average temperatures for the upcoming months. | Map screenshot via NOAA

🌡️ Temperature

Think hot. This summer, Columbia has a 40-50% chance of temperatures being higher than normal.

🌨️ Precipitation

Expect slightly more precipitation. Columbia has a 33-40% chance of seeing higher than average rainfall amounts this summer.

June

Typically in Columbia, June’s temperatures fluctuate between an average low of 70.7° and an average high of 88.3°, but expect to see more of those near-90° days this year.

Pro tip: June has an average daily maximum UV index of 7, so don’t slack on the sunscreen.

July

Historically, the month of July is the hottest month of the year. The average high temperature is 91.6° and the average low temperature is 73.8°. But, let’s talk about what it feels like. In July, the average heat index is 109.4°.

August

On average, temperatures in August are very similar to July. The average high is 90.1° and the average low temperature is 72.5°. Don’t worry, by this time, fall is just around the corner.

More from COLAtoday
The jet engine of a plane on an airfield.
Travel and Outdoors
Plan your next trip with nonstop flights from Columbia Metropolitan Airport
May 10, 2023
 · 
Anne Tate
Two men standing in front of river and trees wearing life jackets
Sponsored
Meet John Sherrer, Director of Preservation for Historic Columbia
Sponsored by
Screenshot 2023-05-03 at 12.38.55 PM.jpeg
Travel and Outdoors
Fresh air and scenic rides, biking in the Midlands
May 4, 2023
 · 
David Stringer
Black-eyed Susan
Travel and Outdoors
Become an expert on native flowers
April 18, 2023
 · 
Dayten Rose