Summer 2023 weather forecast for Columbia, SC

We know the question on your mind, Columbians — when’s it going to get hot — Well, hotter? Thanks to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, we know what temperatures and precipitation trends to expect in our city for June, July, and August. While exact weather conditions typically can’t be predicted more than a week in advance, here’s a seasonal outlook to help you prepare for what summer will bring.

Reminder: The first day of summer is on June, 21.

You can expect above average temperatures for the upcoming months. | Map screenshot via NOAA

🌡️ Temperature

Think hot. This summer, Columbia has a 40-50% chance of temperatures being higher than normal.

🌨️ Precipitation

Expect slightly more precipitation. Columbia has a 33-40% chance of seeing higher than average rainfall amounts this summer.

June

Typically in Columbia, June’s temperatures fluctuate between an average low of 70.7° and an average high of 88.3°, but expect to see more of those near-90° days this year.

Pro tip: June has an average daily maximum UV index of 7, so don’t slack on the sunscreen.

July

Historically, the month of July is the hottest month of the year. The average high temperature is 91.6° and the average low temperature is 73.8°. But, let’s talk about what it feels like. In July, the average heat index is 109.4°.

August

On average, temperatures in August are very similar to July. The average high is 90.1° and the average low temperature is 72.5°. Don’t worry, by this time, fall is just around the corner.

