3 reasons teen girls should see a gynecologist

A visit with an adolescent gynecologist is about more than medical care.

September 1, 2023 • 
Bethany Harris
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) recommends that girls have their first gynecology visit between the ages of 13-15.

An adolescent gynecologist not only provides important medical care, but is also an advocate for a teenager’s health and well-being.

With special training in addressing teen health, adolescent gynecologists can help your daughter:

Be prepared and educated

Most gynecologic visits with teens are primarily a conversation and don’t include a pelvic exam. In addition to learning about birth control, safe sex, and healthy relationships, girls can also privately ask questions. Pro tip: Here’s what to expect during a first visit.

Get menstrual questions answered

OB/GYNs can answer questions and discuss norms regarding menstrual cycles, including irregular, heavy, or painful cycles, and more.

Benefit from establishing an OB/GYN relationship early

OB/GYNs are champions for women’s health. That means your teen establishes a relationship with someone who promotes positive body image and physical + emotional health — the first step in lifelong gynecological care.

